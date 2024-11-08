More Than A Hundred Evacuated And Several Landslides After Rains In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Several landslides have been reported in areas of Jaramillo Centro, La Virgencita at the entrance to Boquete and others in areas of Renacimiento, according to authorities.

More than 150 people were

evacuated as a precaution from the areas of La Colcha, Baco, Chiriquí Viejo, Majagual, Santa Elena on independent farms and other towns in the district of Barú, as the water levels of the rivers near these communities rose.

The Joint Task Force led by firefighters and the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc)

said that they also rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, who had been isolated after the Cochea River flooded in the town of David.

Several roads were reported to have collapsed, including the one leading from Palmira to Boquete; the road linking Río Sereno with Cerrón, which also collapsed; and Fortuna in the district of Gualaca.

The heavy rains that occurred in the late afternoon and early evening in the district of Boquete caused a huge landslide at the entrance to this town, in the La Virgencita sector, the partial collapse of the road that goes to Palmira and several landslides in sectors of El Salto and Jaramillo Centro.







Boquete Fire Department units, who were working on the fire, said that thank God there were no injuries, but there were some affected in other areas where there were strong floods of some tributaries, as well as landslides.

Personnel and equipment from the Risk Management Platform of the municipality of Boquete, the Ministry of Public Works and entities of the Joint Task Force, collaborated to clear the huge landslide that had occurred on the road leading to the town of Boquete, which was reopened after 10 p.m. to allow the circulation of vehicles, under extreme security measures in the area.

Marco Di Bilio, director of the Ministry of Public Works

in Chiriquí,

said that assessments were also carried out in at least five points in the district of Boquete, where landslides and overflows of the sewage system and ravines occurred.

Eduardo Rodríguez, mayor of the Boquete district, stated that assessments are being carried out in order to proceed with mitigation work, however, he has asked national and foreign tourists who visit the Boquete district to do so responsibly and take extreme security measures.

It is expected that starting this Friday, assessments will be made at critical points where some type of situation has been recorded, especially with the overflow of some rivers in the districts of David with the Cochea River; Boquete, the Zumbona stream; in Bugaba the Gariche River and the Chiriquí Viejo River in Barú and Alanje. At least 11 landslides and the partial collapse of the Palmira Boquete highway, the result of the heavy rains that have been recorded in this area of ​​the Boquete district.







The directors of the Palmira Local Council, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works, decided to close the road due to the danger it represents for drivers and residents of the area. Carlos Kuchler, representative of Palmira

, described the situation as difficult because it is a route that is very useful for the transport of products, but also for many people who work in the area of ​​Boquete and other points in the province of Chiriquí.

He said that there are at least 11 landslides that have been quantified, of which three are significant and that is why they were waiting to begin work with machinery from the

Ministry of Public Works and the Local Board of Boquete

to clear the road.

Many of the affected residents lamented the situation, saying that they would have to use another route that takes more time, which is the Palmira Volcancito ring road.

They said they recognized that it was a situation of bad weather, but also the danger of using this road due to the degree of water storage on the slopes and hills of this town.

Very heavy rainfall has been affecting Panama since 30 September, causing floods and severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to national authorities in October, three people died due to floods in Panama City, four families have been sheltered in Boquete town in Chiriquí province (western Panama) and approximately 500 people have been affected. In addition, one bridge collapsed in Coclé province.

More heavy rainfall is expected over the whole country.



