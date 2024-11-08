Russians Fire Ballistic Missiles At Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians fired ballistic missiles at the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on November 8, the enemy launched a missile attack (ballistic missiles) on the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community,” the statement says.

The RMA noted that emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, about 20,000 more civilians need to be evacuated from the border settlements in the Sumy region.