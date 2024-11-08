Russians Fire Ballistic Missiles At Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Community
Date
11/8/2024 7:13:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians fired ballistic missiles at the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, on November 8, the enemy launched a missile attack (ballistic missiles) on the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community,” the statement says.
Read also:
Fortification works in Odesa region 99% complete – PM Shmyhal
The RMA noted that emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, about 20,000 more civilians need to be evacuated from the border settlements in the Sumy region.
MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108867137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.