Ukrainian Drones Destroy Two Enemy Solntsepyok Rocket Launchers On Eastern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eastern front, the Achilles Unmanned Strike Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade has hit two TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

The Khortytsia Group of announced this on Telegram and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

"Having tracked the enemy's 'infernal machines' while they were moving, the pilots attacked them with kamikaze drones. In the video, you can see a bright detonation - the destruction of one target and damage to another," reads the description of the video.

Video: Achilles Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade

The Khortytsia Group of Troops stressed that properly prepared drones and the skill of operators are capable of penetrating any armor.