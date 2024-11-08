GOI Invites Proposals For Centres Of Excellence Under National Green Hydrogen Mission

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 8 (KNN) The of India, through the of New and (MNRE), has officially invited proposals for the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the Research and Development (R&D) Scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The call for proposals (CfP) was issued on 4th November 2024, marking a significant step in India's quest to emerge as a global leader in clean energy technologies.

The aim of these Centres of Excellence is to establish world-class research facilities that will drive innovation in the Green Hydrogen sector.

The CoEs will focus on advancing Green Hydrogen production, storage, and utilisation technologies, all of which are pivotal to India's long-term energy strategy.

By doing so, they will play a key role in accelerating the nation's transition to a low-carbon economy, which is central to the broader goal of reducing carbon emissions and fostering sustainability.

The CoEs will serve as focal points for cutting-edge research, skill development, and knowledge dissemination. These centres are expected to foster collaboration between various stakeholders, including industry leaders, academia, and government bodies.

This multi-disciplinary approach will drive innovations in Green Hydrogen technologies, resulting in greater process efficiencies and the development of new products.

In turn, these advancements will strengthen the entire Green Hydrogen ecosystem in India, positioning the country as a hub for Green Hydrogen technologies.

The Ministry had previously released guidelines on 15th March 2024, outlining the framework for the R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Public and private entities, including research institutions and universities, are encouraged to collaborate in submitting proposals to establish these Centres of Excellence.

The government has earmarked Rs. 100 crores to fund the establishment of the CoEs, underlining its commitment to promoting research and development in this critical sector.

Launched in January 2023 with an ambitious outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores until 2029-30, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is a cornerstone of India's clean energy strategy.

The Mission aims to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuel imports, contribute significantly to decarbonizing the economy, and ensure energy independence.

The establishment of the CoEs is a crucial part of this mission, as they will not only advance technological innovations but also help India assume leadership in the global Green Hydrogen market, ultimately contributing to the country's vision of becoming self-reliant through clean energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)