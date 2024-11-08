European Quarterly Retail Review: Q2 2024 - Retailer News, Market Performance, Consumer Behaviour, Macro-Economic Environment, Trading Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quarterly European Retail Review Report for Q2 2024 provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector across Europe, offering insights into consumer behavior, and economic factors affecting the industry. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the European retail landscape.

Key Areas of Analysis

Market Performance:



Overall retail sales and growth rates.

Performance by retail sectors (e.g., food & grocery, clothing & footwear, electricals, etc.). Channel growth and online penetration.

Consumer Behavior:



Consumer Trends Impacting European Retail - Personal Finances.

How concerned are consumers regarding their personal financial situation- by country.

Cost Pressures - Inflation. How consumers within different age groups are coping with price rises.

Macro-economic Environment:



Consumer price inflation in European countries. GDP (Purchasing Power Parity) in European countries.

Trading Updates:



Updates on European retailers.

The analyst's viewpoint.

Retailers' News:

Store expansions.

Financial performance. Strategies to improve sales performance.

Scope

Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q2 2024.



The European retail market will reach EUR 4,792bn in 2028, boosted by spend in the food & grocery sector

Europe's clothing & footwear will be the slowest growing sector between 2023 to 2028

Growth in the European retail market will be boosted by the rapidly growing health & beauty sector

With increasing popularity and innovation in online retailing, online penetration in Europe is poised to reach 13.5% by 2028 High inflation persists across Europe dampening sales in non-essential sectors

Reasons to Buy



Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how your can adapt to them

Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level

Key Topics Covered:



European Retail Market

Macroeconomic Environment

Trading Updates

Our Views On The News

Retailer News

Consumer Survey Contacts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Action

Kingfisher

Pepco

Carrefour

Currys

Tesco

Boohoo

PVH Corp

Salvatore Ferragamo

Colruyt

Mondelez

Mercadona

SPAR

Emma

Holland & Barrett

Primark

UNIQLO

Mango

Edeka

Convenience Shop

CCC

Ahold Delhaize

Zalando

Migros Amazon

