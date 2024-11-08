Schindler Elevator Corporation Designates 11/8 National Elevate Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schindler Elevator Corporation , a leading mobility provider of elevators, escalators, and moving walks, announces the establishment of a new national holiday, National Elevate Day, on November 8. Officially recognized by the National Day Archives , this day, also known as“Elev-8” Day, celebrates the entire vertical industry. A play on the date“eleven-eight,” National Elevate Day honors the equipment that moves us, the enthusiasts who inspire us, and the workforce that keeps us moving safely.



The vertical transportation industry is integral to modern life, with elevators and escalators carrying passengers more than 2.8 billion miles annually in the United States alone-nearly 26 times the distance traveled by all rail and air traffic combined, according to the National Elevator Industry, Inc. (NEII).

“The National Elevator Industry, Inc. is delighted to celebrate National Elevate Day for its first observance,” said Amy Blankenbiller, NEII Executive Director.“Thank you to Schindler Elevator Corporation for creating an opportunity where we can all celebrate the vertical transportation industry. Everything NEII does is a focused effort to help take this critical industry to new heights. We work to elevate safety, elevate consistency in the code and regulatory environments, elevate a strong talent pipeline, elevate a diverse workforce, elevate partnerships with industry stakeholders, and much more. Happy National Elevate Day!”

As part of Schindler's 150th anniversary, National Elevate Day pays tribute to the industry and its unsung heroes while celebrating the loyal elevator and escalator enthusiasts. The day also recognizes the growing interest in skilled trades-with 73% of Gen Z expressing respect for the trades and 68% believing success in the workplace no longer requires a traditional four-year college degree, according to a 2023 survey by Thumbtack. By bringing awareness to this promising and rewarding career, National Elevate Day aims to build a strong pipeline of future talent for the vertical transportation industry while demonstrating the importance of elevating people and communities.

“Throughout its 150 years, Schindler has been committed to elevating cities, people, and employees,” said Stephanie Kaminski, Schindler's Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, and Customer Excellence.“We are thrilled to continue to add to the history of Schindler and this storied industry with National Elevate Day.”

In celebration of National Elevate Day, Schindler invites the public to share stories, photos, and memories of their favorite experiences with elevators, escalators, and moving walkways-and the people who work every day to keep them moving-on social media using the hashtag #NationalElevateDay. Schindler is passionate about supporting the vertical transportation community and looks forward to elevating the industry together for the next 150 years and beyond.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler's mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

