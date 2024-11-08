K'taka Govt Preparing To Withdraw Cases Against Those Involved In 2020 B'luru Riots: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Pralhad Joshi has claimed the Karnataka is preparing to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2020 DJ Halli and KG Halli riots in Bengaluru.

Addressing the at Toranagallu in Sandur constituency in Ballary district, Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress-led state government of engaging in "complete Muslim appeasement".

Following a derogatory post about Prophet Muhammad, a mob had set a then Congress MLA's house afire and also torched the DJ Halli station.

Three persons were killed in the police firing.

About 80 policemen and media persons were injured in the clashes.

The police had arrested more than 100 people, including leaders of SDPI.

“When the Congress government came to power in the state, it dropped cases against those involved in the Old Hubballi riots. Now, it is preparing to withdraw cases against the accused in the DJ Halli and KG Halli incidents,” Pralhad Joshi alleged.

He stated that he had reliable information that the government was preparing to drop these cases. "Even though a Dalit MLA's house was torched, Congress continues to focus on appeasement politics," he said.

The Union Minister expressed outrage, claiming that Congress takes steps to protect non-Hindu accused even when attacks occur on Hindu organisations, Hindus, and temples.

Pralhad Joshi also criticised the Congress leaders for distributing blank copies of the Constitution in Maharashtra, questioning:“Is this a sign of mental confusion?”

He challenged Congress leaders who frequently invoke the Constitution and speak for Dalits, asking,“Is this how they respect the Constitution and Dalits?”

At a recent event attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur, blank copies of the Constitution were allegedly distributed, with only an image of the front page and empty pages inside, Pralhad Joshi claimed.

He said that this showed the Congress' attitude and disrespect toward the Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Dalits.

Pralhad Joshi claimed that Congress' "extreme appeasement of Muslims" is encouraging bomb threats and terrorist activities.

He alleged that banned organisations like SIMI (Student Islamic Movement of India) are re-emerging under new forms.

"The Congress government has withdrawn 175 cases since coming to power,” he added. He noted that while Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, the courts banned SIMI. However, SDPI and PFI were like SIMI in a new form, and are now more active, with the Congress government encouraging this trend," the Union Minister said.