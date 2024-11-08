Will Run Parallel Dispensation If Govt's Behavior Won't Change: BJP

Addressing a news conference, Sharma, who was accompanied by several of their MLAs including Sham Lal Sharma and others, said that the Speaker has worked as an agent of a particular party and conducted unconstitutional acts.

“The leaders had to speak on the government's promises and also on the LG's motion, but the NC moved a resolution against the decision taken by the parliament on August 05, 2019, thereby showing its separatism agenda in the house,” he said as per news agency KNO.

However, he added that it is unfortunate that the Speaker of the assembly in the press has stated that the resolution is a demand for Article 370 restoration, which was removed by the parliament and settled by the Supreme Court as well.

“I want to challenge Omar Abdullah to show a single place where the special status to J&K was mentioned in the Indian constitution. If he proves it, I will quit politics,” he said, adding that Article 370 is a history, which was a temporary provision and was removed forever.

Stating that the NC has now been pressing for the special status, in which exodus of Kashmir Pandits took place, 21800 civilians were killed, Asiya-Nelofar were killed, Tufail Mattoo was killed, Haji Yousuf was killed. They don't want tourism here but street violence, which BJP won't allow,” Sharma said.

Sharma also said that the parallel assembly was held in the lawns of J&K legislative Assembly today after the BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the house, adding that the parallel assembly should not be taken lightly and in case the government's behavior won't change, they will run a parallel government in Jammu & Kashmir.

He added that there has been a commitment on Statehood restoration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but NC has been creating a situation to ensure the Statehood is not restored.

