#Feelgoodbeauty contest at Gan Jing World

'Feel Good Beauty' Contest Launches, Welcoming All Content Submissions in $5,000 Prize Pool Event on Gan Jing World

- Gan Jing World

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gan Jing World, the video-sharing and social that champions wholesome content, announced launch of Beauty & Fashion contest,“Feel Good Beauty”.

The campaign launched on September 10th and runs through December 31, 2024 ET, calling for content submissions in the categories of makeup, skin, hair, fashion, inner beauty topics, and overall beauty lifestyle. The event features a $5,000 prize pool with a top prize of $2,500, two additional cash prizes, and several GJW+ streaming subscriptions, which include access to premium movies and TV shows.

Many influencers are joining the event with the aim to connect with a new kind of audience on social media, while hoping to inspire and empower others through sharing their own paths to personal, authentic beauty. Loretta Lotus, a fashion content creator from the UK, shared a media post about her personal beauty journey and love for fashion, sharing the message with followers not to give up on their dreams, and inviting all to share their beauty tips with the world in 'Feel Good Beauty',“Everyone can join it...I think it is really an amazing opportunity for everyone who is into beauty to share your tips with the world.”

The“Feel Good Beauty” event unfolds a new-era beauty community, a space where the Gan Jing World beauty community is uniting to uplift and empower each other through shared messages of beauty in self-expression and authenticity, both inside and out.

The launch announcement reads,“Let's face it: Beauty is not a one size fits all. Finding what makes us feel the most beautiful in our own skin and a style that feels true to who we are is a continuous process of self-discovery. And that journey to looking good and feeling good is all the more worthwhile when we can share it with others!”

Events That Build Community

The“Feel Good Beauty” event launches in the midst of several ongoing events on the Gan Jing World platform, namely the Traveler Contest, a travel experience and nature event with over $5,000 in cash prizes, Fall Foliage, a breathtaking ambiance of fall destinations and scenic drives, and the GJW+ Watch Party in celebration of the platform's new streaming service.

In addition, the platform's biggest event“Kindness Is Cool” is in its second year with over $25,000 in cash prizes. People and organizations are joining with the aim to promote kindness in the world by spreading kind acts and deeds through social media.

Steadily growing with over 7 million views and 2,000+ creators participating, the event includes many macro and mega creator channels, like Dad, How Do I? (5M+ following), Jackie Wyers (1M+ following), English With Jennifer (1M+ following), JoyLand Family (933K following), HAIR ASMR CEYHUN (811K following), and countless others.

Through ongoing events, the platform seeks to spark and revitalize traditional connections that are built on kindness and mutual respect, welcoming in a new era of feel-good social media, one where hearts and minds are uplifted, and where all come to have fun, grow, and enjoy meaningful connections - only on Gan Jing World.

About Gan Jing World

Gan Jing World is a new family-friendly social platform that seeks to foster positive engagement in its community, helping people recall the importance of strong bonds in the family and community to nurturing the mind and spirit.

