Bitfufu Awarded Best Technology Solution Provider For Digital Assets – Cloud

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (NASDAQ: FUFU) (“BitFuFu” or the“Company) a fast-growing digital asset service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced that it has been awarded Best Solution Provider for Digital Assets – Cloud . This prestigious annual award recognizes the services industry's most innovative and influential companies, honoring those who set new standards in and digital asset management worldwide.

In recent years, this award has been presented to notable industry leaders, such as Seba Bank, Bakkt, and Goldman Sachs, which were recognized in 2023. This year's highly competitive program attracted over 620 submissions from leading digital asset companies, banks, and financial infrastructure providers around the world. BitFuFu distinguished itself as the only digital asset mining service provider to receive this honor, joining a lineup of technology and financial giants, including AKBANK and Swissquote, who were also recognized this year. This award also reflects BitFuFu's strength in cloud-mining services and its commitment to pioneering transformative solutions in the fast-evolving digital assets space.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from The Digital Banker,” said Leo Lu, CEO and Chairman of BitFuFu.“This award is a testament to our team's hard work and relentless commitment to innovation and excellence in digital asset mining services. We look forward to setting new benchmarks and continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

As a pioneer in digital asset mining, BitFuFu's robust and scalable cloud-mining infrastructure serves both institutional and retail customers globally. This award further reinforces BitFuFu's mission to make digital asset mining more accessible, efficient, and sustainable across international markets.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received early investment from Bitmain, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains Bitmain's sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

Christensen Advisory

...