Agunity Partners With Wuntira Agri Foundation To Drive Digitization And Market Access For Smallholders In Ghana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowered female farmers of Wuntira Agri Foundation in Northern Ghana

AgUnity and Wuntira Agri Foundation collaborate to enhance access and digital capabilities for Shea farmers in Northern Ghana.

- Abdul Salam, Founder of WAVAUSTRALIA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgUnity , a company focused on transforming agricultural value chains in emerging markets, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wuntira Agri Foundation to strengthen the livelihoods of rural smallholder farmers across Northern Ghana. Through digital tools and sustainable agricultural practices, this collaboration aims to empower thousands of farmers-primarily women and youth-by providing essential resources, training, and access to global markets.Northern Ghana is rich in agricultural potential, and farming serves as the backbone of rural life. Despite fertile land and a history of shea nut cultivation, smallholder farmers face limited market access and economic challenges. Rural women, often the primary gatherers and processors of shea nuts-a crop vital for family income-are particularly affected.Abdul Salam, the founder of Wunitra Agribusiness Ventures (WAV), witnessed these challenges firsthand. Growing up in Northern Ghana, he saw how rural women and youth were marginalized within the agricultural economy.“These women and young people are incredibly skilled and hardworking, yet they struggle with low prices and lack access to fair markets,” says Salam.“Our goal is to build a better future by offering sustainable solutions and empowering these communities to achieve economic independence.”Founded in 2018, WAV serves approximately 2,000 smallholder farmers. It focuses on creating opportunities for rural women and youth through cooperative development, skill-building, and market access. By organizing women into cooperatives, WAV has enabled them to gain financial stability and produce high-quality shea products that meet global standards.Partnering with AgUnity introduces digital tools to help WAV's farmers overcome challenges in management, data tracking, and accessing international markets. AgUnity's solutions simplify cooperative operations, improve transparency, and allow WAV's members to connect directly with buyers globally.By onboarding the Wuntira Shea brand onto AgUnity's Cropslist platform, farmers can gain access to markets and sell their products at fair prices.“Thanks to Cropslist, women in remote areas can reach buyers worldwide,” says Salam.The partnership also enhances traceability and compliance with international standards, which is essential for expanding into competitive markets. AgUnity's traceability features ensure that WAV's cooperatives meet certification requirements, boosting transparency and consumer trust.Shea is central to Northern Ghana's economy, especially for women who depend on it for income and community identity. The shea industry offers rural women financial independence and sustainable livelihoods. WAV supports these women as they turn raw shea nuts into high-value shea butter, aiming to create dignified work that supports families and contributes to the region's economic resilience.“Women in Northern Ghana are the heart of the shea industry, carrying out each step from gathering to processing by hand. Through cooperative work, they've expanded production and increased quality. With AgUnity's technology, they're moving from local markets to the global stage,” says Salam.The AgUnity-WAV partnership goes beyond technology; it fosters a resilient agricultural community empowered to thrive sustainably. WAV's programs emphasize sustainability, community support, and innovation. WAV boosts productivity and helps conserve the environment by promoting sustainable farming practices.“At WAV, we believe that by investing in smallholder farmers, we're securing the future of Ghana's agriculture,” says Salam.“Our mission goes beyond farming; it's about empowering women and youth to be leaders in their communities and champions of sustainable practices.”AgUnity and WAV share a vision of transforming smallholder agriculture into a more inclusive, transparent, and profitable sector.“This collaboration is a testament to what's possible when we combine digital innovation with a commitment to community development,” says David Davies, CEO of AgUnity.“Together, we're working to ensure that rural farmers can overcome barriers and thrive in the modern economy.”About AgUnity:AgUnity is a technology company that transforms agricultural value chains in emerging markets. Through digital tools that build trust, increase transparency, and facilitate trade, AgUnity empowers smallholder farmers to unlock their potential and access global markets.About Wuntira Agribusiness Ventures (WAV) and Foundation:Founded in 2018, WAV is a youth-led social enterprise in Ghana that supports smallholder farmers-primarily women and youth-accessing fair markets, training, and sustainable resources. WAV is dedicated to building resilient agricultural communities by promoting sustainable farming and providing financial support.

Carmen Van Zyl

AgUnity

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

AgUnity: Bringing Tech Solutions to Smallholder Farmers | No One Left Behind

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.