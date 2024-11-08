MUDA Case: Siddaramaiah Will Be Jailed In 24 Hrs Once CBI Takes Over Probe, Claims Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Karnataka CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa on Fridau that Chief Siddaramaiah will be jailed in 24 hours once the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter.

Speaking at a roadshow organised for the November 13 bypolls at Sandur constituency in Ballary district, Yediyurappa claimed that "it won't be long before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ends up in jail".

Notably, the Karnataka High Court would be taking up the petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA case on November 26.

CM Siddaramaiah has been named 'prime accused' in the MUDA case. Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the matter.

CM Siddaramaiah and his wife were named in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam and are currently facing a Lokayukta investigation.

Yediyurappa mentioned that they have demanded a CBI investigation into the MUDA case and that once it is handed over to the CBI, "Siddaramaiah will be arrested within 24 hours for sure".

"The days of using money, connections, power, and sowing seeds of caste politics are over, Mr. CM Siddaramaiah. The public is aware now and will not fall for your tricks," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed confidence about the BJP's good show in the Karnataka by-elections.

He urged voters to support the BJP nominee from Sandur Bangaru Hanumanthu and asked them to campaign for the BJP in the villages. Yediyurappa urged everyone to conduct door-to-door outreach in support of the party candidate.

Yediyurappa stated that farmers are facing a crisis over the ownership of their lands they inherited from their ancestors over generations.“I vow that all efforts would be made to resolve these problems,” Yediyurappa assured, referring to the Waqf row.

Former Minister Janardhan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu, and several BJP leaders and workers were present at the event.