'Identifying Key Partners Are Crucial For Qatar's Ecosystem'

The Peninsula

DOHA:

DOHA: Soaring business and projects in Qatar results in positive trajectory growth of the ecosystem as finding the right strategic startup to partner with is crucial, an official said.

Highlighting the country's ecosystem, Silvina Moschini, CEO and co-founder of Unicorn Inc., said that the ongoing collaboration with Qatari entities would create a positive impact on startups and innovations.

“Identifying the right players is crucial for the and deploying them is even more,” Moschini said. She remarked that Unicorn's partnership with QFC, QDB, and Qatar Media City would bolster businesses, resulting in creating more opportunities for employment. Moschini said,“So we are connecting the dots with Startup Qatar, which is also an ecosystem that is currently managed by the Qatar Investment Authority and is receiving extreme support, which is great because, at the end of the day, it should resonate with people.”

“Therefore we are planning to develop investment clubs in Qatar and acquire financial support for companies that are part of the show and the innovation ecosystem to develop what they call 'Adventure Studio',” she said.

Adventure Studio, is a company builder enabling stakes for the companies, helping them to grow by providing training courses such as public relations, contacts, and mentors.

Sources told The Peninsula that the company builder is in talks with big tech giants including Google, Amazon, and the University of San Andres in Argentina for partnership. Commenting on its plans to partner, she elucidated“We are planning to bring their experts so that they can provide a cross-reference to teach the rest of the world about how things are done here and also learn from both sides.”

The Unicorn Hunters Show will be recorded in February 2025 as the official says it“times-well” with the Web Summit Qatar hosted during the same month.

She continued“We source the companies in addition to partnering with Microsoft for startups or entrepreneurs. So instead of reinventing the wheel, we go ensure everyone's participation in this plan, which eventually benefits the business leaders. The entrepreneur stated that visiting Msheireb's M7 to explore broad opportunities in fashion and innovation as well as partnering with local entities could help leverage the Qatari ecosystem.

She added,“I came here to learn about the businesses and identify key players and I hope I can be a good ambassador to Qatar to represent innovation worldwide to convey the opportunities in the country across the globe.”

As per the recent Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024, Qatar's startup ecosystem witnessed substantial growth, ranking seventh place in the Middle East and rising 11 places to 79th worldwide.