Watan Exercise 2024 From Nov 10 With Participation Of 70 Entities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the patronage of of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the 'Watan Exercise 2024' will be held from November 10 to 13, with the participation of over 70 military, security, and civil entities, as well as security forces from Italy.

The Watan Exercise aims at promoting operational synergy and effective execution of joint tasks to efficiently address potential risks in both normal and emergency situations, thereby ensuring security and public safety.

The four-day exercise will include over 55 scenarios and training simulations covering various risks and challenges. The announcement was made by Watan Exercise Department at a press conference held yesterday at the headquarters of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

Addressing the press conference, Chairman of the Permanent Joint Exercises Committee and General Supervisor of Watan Exercise 2024 Staff Brigadier, Mubarak Shraida Al Kaabi said the exercise is organised annually following the guidance of the wise leadership, to enhance the coordination and integration of efforts among the state's military, security, and civil entities.

He noted that this year's exercise includes scenarios and training simulations, developed through strategic studies and plans by a team of experts.

Al Kaabi said this is based on the risk register and the outcomes of previous versions of the exercise, which achieved distinguished successes and results that reflect the seriousness and commitment of all participating parties in implementing their tasks to achieve the general objectives of the exercise.

Commander of the Command and Control Cell and Head of Scenario Planning and Management for Watan Exercise 2024, Captain Mohammed Ahmed Jaber Abdullah presented the exercise's timeline, which consists of six stages including the Preliminary Phase, Readiness Phase, Preparation Phase, Office-based Execution Phase, Field-based Execution Phase, and Concluding Phase.

He said these stages included a number of axes, the most prominent of which were defining the objectives and target groups, preparing scenarios and the profile, in addition to holding office and field exercises, presenting the final summary, and submitting the results to the leadership.

Abdullah said these phases will take place across multiple locations within the state, including land, sea, and air entry points, key military and service installations, tourist sites, operations centres, residential areas, main roads, and shopping centres, along with other designated areas.

Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and representative of the participating civil sectors, Engineer Mohammed Ahmed Al Dahi highlighted that the involvement of various civil sectors in Watan Exercise 2024 is a strategic step to assess and test operational and emergency plans, as well as to enhance and update effective response procedures.

He said Watan Exercise 2024 seeks to simulate realistic scenarios, which allows participants to apply procedures and standards that ensure an effective and rapid response that enhances the integration of roles between the various military and civilian agencies in the country.

Al Dahi said this is in addition to activating the command and control mechanism to achieve the integration of roles and implement the required tasks as quickly as possible.

The participation of MoECC in the exercise, as one of the government agencies, is an opportunity to measure and test emergency operational plans and develop and update effective response procedures for the various departments concerned of the ministry, through active participation and contribution in workshops and office and field exercises for various scenarios to achieve the common strategic goals.