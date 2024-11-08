Russian Forces Lose 1,580 Personnel In Ukraine Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 8, 2024, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 705,880 personnel, including 1,580 lost in the last 24 hours.
This information was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.
In addition to personnel losses, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed the following Russian equipment: 9,233 tanks (+9 over the past day), 18,661 (+49) armored fighting vehicles, 20,226 (+32) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 996 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 18,526 (+118) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,631 cruise missiles, 28 warships/boats, one submarine, 28,495 (+84) military vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,602 (+6) special military equipment.
The reported data are being updated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on November 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 140 combat clashes with Russian invaders on various frontlines.
