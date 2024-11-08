PDP MLA Calls For Review Of Reservation Policy
Date
11/8/2024 2:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party MLA Muhammad Rafiq Naik on Friday called for review of the existing reservation policy.
Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address in the Legislative Assembly, PDP's Tral MLA called for re-look at the existing reservation policy, saying that it is against the interests of the general category.
“Please have a look at the reservation policy. Where will the general category go?” he asked.
He said that Kashmiris shouldn't be labelled as separatists, terrorists and Pakistanis.“You can call us names but don't label us Algawadi (separatists), Attanwakdi (Terrorists) and Pakistanis,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
