UPES Dehradun Soars In QS World University Rankings - Asia 2025,

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7 November 2024 - UPES, a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, has reached a significant milestone on its journey toward academic excellence and international recognition in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings – Asia 2025. In the newly published QS World University Rankings - Asia 2025, UPES now stands as Asia's second most improved university, climbing an impressive 70 positions to secure the 148th rank in Asia. UPES has also ascended to the 21st position in the South Asia ranking and now ranks 12th in India overall, and 2nd among private universities, affirming its commitment to educational quality and its growing influence in higher education.



This year's rise in the rankings has been driven by UPES's improvement in nine of QS's performance indicators, with particularly strong performances in academic reputation, international research network, international faculty ratio, and faculty-student ratio. The latter two indicators, newly-added this year, reflect UPES's concerted efforts to create a collaborative and supportive academic environment that enhances the faculty-student experience.



UPES's remarkable upward trajectory is also reflected in its QS Stars ratings, where it has achieved a prestigious 5-star rating in Teaching, Employment, Academic Development, Facilities, and Inclusiveness. These accolades highlight UPES's commitment to providing a holistic education that prepares students for successful careers and fosters a diverse and inclusive campus community.



UPES's remarkable rise in rankings is driven by its strong focus on research, innovation, global collaboration, and holistic student development. The university's research output has grown significantly with 45 faculty members ranked among the world's top 2% researchers in a Stanford University study. Its 'Runway Incubator' has fostered successful start-ups, reflecting a culture of entrepreneurship. Global partnerships with institutions such as the University of California, Berkeley, University of Edinburgh and many more, have expanded learning opportunities, while initiatives like the Himalayan Innovation Lab and Srijan Social Internships demonstrate UPES's commitment to social impact and sustainability. Additionally, the university's focus on holistic student development and industry linkages has ensured outstanding student outcomes.



Reflecting on past standings in the QS Asia University Rankings, UPES has made significant strides starting from 243 in 2023, moving up to 218 in 2024, to reach the 148th rank in 2025. UPES has also made a lot of ground in the South Asia Ranking, advancing from 49 in 2023 to 42 in 2024 and now the 21st position in 2025.



Commenting on the latest rankings, Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, said:“Our constant rise in global and national (NIRF) rankings is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our faculty, students, and staff. It highlights our vision of becoming a globally-recognised institution that nurtures talent, cultivates innovation, and contributes meaningfully to society. It is a proud moment for UPES to be recognised among the top institutions in Asia. Our steady rise in rankings each year reflects our commitment to reaching even greater heights, continually pushing the boundaries of research and academic excellence as we establish ourselves on the global stage.”



Earlier this year, UPES was ranked in the 801-850 band of the QS World University Rankings 2025. Also, in the recently-released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, UPES is now placed in the prestigious band of the world's top 501-600 universities, and among the top 7 institutions in India. Compared to last year, this marks an extraordinary leap of over 300 ranks for UPES.

About UPES:



Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 46 among universities, with a rank of 28 in Law, 41 in Management, and a rank of 42 in Engineering. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2025. It is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements) by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-five (45) faculty members of UPES are among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.



UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, and School of Liberal Studies and Media with 16,000+ students and 1,500+ faculty and staff members.

