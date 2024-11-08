US Pres Biden To Attend South America Summits, In Trump's Shadow

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (NNN-AGENCIES) - US President Joe Biden will attend two key summits and visit the rainforest in South America this month, the White House said, in a trip totally overshadowed by Donald Trump's

election win.

Biden's swansong at the G20 summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and the APEC meeting in Lima, Peru will come as world leaders are more focused on how to deal with Trump's stunning comeback.

“He is planning to attend both conferences,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

The return of Trump's“America First” agenda to the global stage threatens to upend Biden's embrace of international alliances on issues ranging from Ukraine and the Middle East to climate change and trade.

Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden will travel to Lima from Nov 14-16 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) regional forum.

Last year he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California, although there is no word on whether a similar meeting is possible this time.

Biden will then make what the White House said was the first visit by a sitting US president to Manaus in Brazil's Amazon rainforest to meet indigenous leaders and others working to“protect this critical ecosystem.”

Finally, Biden will attend his last G20 group of nations summit in Rio on Nov 18-19, where the subjects will include climate change, it said.

Biden has spent his four years in office trying to reshape US leadership on the world stage, after the disruption of Trump's first term as he criticized US allies and courted dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Uncertainty now reigns about what Trump 2.0 will mean for the world.

Trump's plans for huge tariffs could trigger a trade war with China and badly affect Canada, Mexico, Europe and other trading partners.

Trump is also mooting talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, amid speculation that he will try to push through a peace deal with Ukraine.

Putin has said he will not attend this G20 because it would“wreck” the conference. - NNN-AGENCIES