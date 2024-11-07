French Canadian Couple Survives A Violent Attack While Visiting Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

A five-year odyssey road trip across South and Central America

took a violent turn for a couple from Gatineau Quebec, when they were viciously attacked by armed assailants in Panama.

Geneviève Plouffe and Martin Audette were inside their parked bus, which they'd

transformed into a mobile home, near the Miraflores Locks on the Panama Canal

on October 28 when the attackers opened fire

and forced their way inside the vehicle.

“I never thought for a minute that I would survive,” Plouffe said in an interview with CBC News.

The couple was in bed

watching television with their dog

around 10 p.m. when they heard someone banging on the bus.

Plouffe said

Audette approached the door where he was confronted by three men posing as police officers who requested entry.

When Audette refused to open the door, the men started shooting.

Plouffe

tried calling for help

but said

she was hung up on six or seven times. He also lost an earlobe and a tooth in the attack. The windows of the couple's converted bus were smashed in the attack.

The men dragged Audette outside and beat him with a hammer and the butt of a gun, Plouffe said. Others entered the bus and demanded cash, threatening Plouffe's life. “He was screaming, 'Where is the cash?'” she recalled.“Another one arrived with a big machine gun. He put it in my mouth and a cushion in my face.” Plouffe said at one point she could no longer hear her husband's screams and thought he'd been killed. The assailants finally left and police arrived 30 minutes later. It took paramedics four hours to get there, Plouffe said. Audette suffered bruising all over his body and multiple lacerations to his head that required stitches. Panama's national police service would not comment on the incident to CBC, citing the country's privacy laws.

The morning after the attack, Plouffe contacted the Canadian Embassy in Panama for assistance. She described the experience as extremely difficult and disappointing. “The only thing that they can do is send us a link for a private lawyer, send us a link to ask the Government of Canada for help, for money,” Plouffe said, adding it's been six days since she submitted a form for financial assistance and has not heard back. The Canadian Embassy in Panama did not respond to CBC's questions in time for publication, but Global Affairs Canada is aware of 2 Canadian citizens who were assaulted in Panama. Canada takes this situation very seriously and is in contact with local authorities involved in this incident to gather more information, and with the victims to provide consular assistance,” GAC wrote in an emailed statement to CBC, adding it could not provide further information due to privacy considerations.

Plouffe and Audette are now navigating the aftermath of the violent attack, focusing on their physical and mental recovery while determining how to safely return home to Canada. The couple, who call themselves“Jajadabus” on social media, first thought about travelling across South America during the COVID-19 pandemic. They soon bought the bus and worked for 18 months to convert it into their mobile home. “We sold everything in Canada just to put everything in the bus and to start that amazing journey together,” said Plouffe. Two years ago, they decided to embark on a five-year trek across South America, with a few Central American stops along the way. The attack happened in the middle of that journey, but Plouffe said it also spelled the end. Despite the experience, Plouffe said she doesn't want others to avoid travel, but advises people to take all possible precautions before hitting the road. “My journey right now, today, it's finished. I'm not very interested to go somewhere else or to travel right now, but I think it's normal,” she said. “We are alive... It's the most important thing.”