Wish Him Long, Healthy Life: PM Modi On Revanth Reddy's Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday wished Telangana Chief Minister and leader A. Revanth Reddy on his birthday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister wished for Revanth Reddy's long and healthy life.

In a post on social X, PM Modi said: "Best wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Soon after the PM Modi's message, CM Reddy thanked the leader for his "kind and warm wishes".

Telugu Chiranjeevi also wished CM Revanth Reddy.

Chiranjeevi wished the CM a wonderful year ahead and prayed for his long life and good health.

"Wishing Hon'ble CM @revanth_anumula garu a blessed birthday! Have a wonderful year ahead! May you have a long life with good health in the service of the people!," his post on X read.

CM Reddy turned 55 on Friday.

The Telangana Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi share good relations.

Chief Minister Reddy had called PM Modi his "bade bhai" and sought his blessings and support for the state's development soon after becoming the CM of the state.

The Chief Minister said that if Telangana has to develop, it has to follow the Gujarat model.

He had said that Telangana would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy.

However, days after PM Modi slammed the Congress for "looting" Telangana while addressing a public rally in March this year, CM Reddy said it was unbecoming of PM Modi to criticise the state government.

Revanth Reddy has been serving as Telangana Chief Minister since December 7, 2023.

Earlier, he represented Malkangiri as a Member of Parliament.

Revanth Reddy drove the Congress party to victory in the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election, defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

CM Reddy was born on November 8, 1969, in Konda Reddy Pally of Mahboobnagar, Andhra Pradesh (now in Telangana).