J & K, Ladakh HC To Get Additional Judges
Date
11/8/2024 12:07:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union government has approved the enhancement of the sanctioned strength of judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from 17 to 25.
This decision was made in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, following a review of the judge's strength.
According to the notification issued by Arjun RAM Meghwal, Minister of State for Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the enhanced judge strength will comprise 19 permanent judges and six additional judges. The ratio of judges from the Bar and Service will be 66:33, with 17 judges from the Bar and eight from the Service.
The revised judge strength will come into effect from October 25, 2024. The government has requested the High Court to send proposals for filling up vacant posts of judges at the earliest. Emphasis has also been placed on ensuring representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Women in the appointment of judges. (KNT)
