'Rebirth' Of Sidhu Moosewala? Photo Of Punjabi Singer's Little Brother Is Here Netizens Awestruck By The Resemblance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, the parents of the late Punjabi Sidhu Moosewala , recently shared a photo of their baby boy, Shubhdeep. Hours later, social was filled with posts comparing the striking resemblance between baby Moosewala and the late singer.

| Why is Salman Khan trending on social media after Goldy Brar was reported dead?

“There is a certain depth in sight, which understands every truth of our lives; there is a priceless light beyond words and innocence of the face, which always makes us feel that the face which was entrusted to the Almighty with wet eyes is the death of that face. With the blessings of God and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form,” read the post shared in Punjabi.

Netizens compare Sidhu Moosewala with brother Shubhdeep Mooswala

Several social media users reacted to the Instagram post and showered love for the toddler. Many even highlighted the striking resemblance between Shubhdeep and his elder brother Sidhu Moosewala.

“Sidhu is Back,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“King is back,” read another comment on the post.

“Bht cute lag rha hai,” a social media user showered love upon the baby.

“Ustaad aaa gya oye [sic]”

| Centre seeks report from Punjab on IVF Treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother

As the comment box of the post with Shubhdeep's photo was filled with positive comments, the internet was flooded with posts drawing comparisons between the toddler's photo and that of Sidhu Moosewala.

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have shared a video of their youngest child Shubhdeep. In the video, Shubhdeep appears wearing a turban.

| Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan About Sidhu Moosewala's brother

Late Punjabi singer's parents, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. The couple shared the news by sharing a photo of their kid. In one of the videos uploaded on Instagram, medical professionals can be seen bringing the baby into the world. Balkaur Singh also celebrated the moment by cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video.

The elderly couple announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram with a post that read,“Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”