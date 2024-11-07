Palestinian Health Authorities: 47 Dead After Israeli Occupation Bombardment In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 7 (KUNA) - The Palestinian authorities announced on Thursday that the death toll of the Israeli Occupation's bombardment on homes and displaced Palestinians has reached 47.

In a statement, the health authorities said that 11 Palestinians were martyred, and others were wounded by the Occupation's planes, which targeted Shuhaiber School, housing displaced civilians west of Gaza City.

14 others were killed and a number of others were wounded by shelling and direct fire from the towards displaced people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, added the authorities.

Moreover, the Palestinian Civil Defense announced that the Occupation bombed a gathering of Palestinians behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

Israeli Occupation artillery fired shells at Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza, resulting in one fatality, they added.

Three children were martyred by a shelling in the area east of Rafah city, southern Gaza strip, in addition to the arrival of seven other victims to Khan Yunis hospitals, they stated.

Three Palestinians were martyred in a shelling targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, while planes bombed another house in the camp, killing six others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced earlier today that a Palestinian youth fell victim to the bullets of Israeli Occupation forces in the camp in Tulkarm City, West Bank. (end)

