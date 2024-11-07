Swedish Minister For Civil Defense Visits Irpin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Swedish for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin has visited Irpin town in the Kyiv region.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn wrote this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“We met with the Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden Carl-Oskar Bohlin on the Romanivka Bridge in Irpin. This is the second visit of the Swedish official to our hero city, and it was incredibly nice to hear from Mr. Bolin: 'I can see with my own eyes how much you have done over the past year and a half. It is a very good job. Sweden will stand by your side for as long as it takes,” Markushyn said.

According to him, such important meetings provide great support and strength to continue the fight.

“We are sincerely grateful and glad that Ukraine has such allies and partners as Sweden,” Markushyn emphasized.