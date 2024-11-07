First-Ever Sighting Of Great Bittern At Wular Lake

“This significant event not only highlights the ecological importance of the region but also strengthens the ongoing efforts to preserve its rich biodiversity,” an official said here.

As migratory birds return to their seasonal habitats, the Wular lake has once again proven to be a vital refuge for avian species.

The arrival of the Great Bittern, known for its distinctive booming call and cryptic plumage, marks an extraordinary occasion for ornithologists and nature lovers, the official said.

Its presence in the valley underscores the significance of wetland conservation in sustaining diverse bird populations, he added.

The bird was sighted by Showkat Ahmed, an official of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) and an enthusiastic birdwatcher, on Sunday.

“The sighting of the Great Bittern at the Wular lake is a testament to the ecological health of our wetlands,” Owais Farooq Mir, coordinator, WUCMA, said.“This rare bird's visit encourages us to continue our conservation efforts and raises awareness about the importance of protecting these vital ecosystems,” he added.

The Wular lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia, serves as a crucial habitat for numerous migratory birds each year.

The arrival of the Great Bittern adds to the lake's already impressive roster of avifauna, including various species of ducks, herons and other migratory birds that grace the region during the winter months.

Birdwatchers and researchers are encouraged to visit the Wular lake to witness this remarkable event and participate in the ongoing conservation initiatives.

