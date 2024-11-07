Time After Time: A Literary Exploration Of Narrative Craftsmanship And Historical Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time, by Susan M. Borris, stands out as a significant work within the historical fiction genre, celebrated for its narrative structure and deep thematic resonance.



Time After Time employs a dual narrative that interlaces the tales of two protagonists separated by nearly two millennia yet connected through lineage and destiny. Micah, a young leader from ancient Dacia, and Desiree Etienne, a modern-day archeology student in New Orleans, navigate their respective historical and contemporary landscapes. Borris's novel is a testament to her ability to craft detailed, vibrant settings that transport readers across time and space while maintaining a cohesive and compelling storyline.



The narrative structure of Time After Time is a meticulous balance of past and present, a literary device that enhances the reader's understanding of how individual lives can mirror historical events. This approach allows Borris to explore complex themes such as identity, legacy, and the impact of history on current lives. Each narrative thread complements the other, with parallels that enrich the reader's experience and deepen the thematic exploration of the novel.



Character development is another area where Borris excels. Micah and Desiree are crafted with depth and authenticity, their challenges and growth reflective of their environments and the historical forces at play. The evolution of these characters over the course of the novel provides a narrative drive that engages readers, encouraging them to consider the influence of past legacies on present choices.



The integration of historical elements is handled with particular finesse. Borris has woven extensive research into the fabric of the story, providing detailed depictions of ancient Dacian life, Roman military strategies, and the cultural tapestry of modern New Orleans. These elements are not merely backdrop but are integral to the development of the plot and characters, offering a layered understanding of the settings that shape the narrative.



Time After Time also demonstrates an extensive use of language and motifs that bridge the two timelines, reinforcing the connections between characters and their histories. The use of symbolism and recurring themes creates a richly textured narrative that invites readers to uncover deeper meanings and connections within the story.



This novel's contribution to historical fiction is not only in its entertainment value but also in its capacity to educate and provoke thought. It challenges readers to reflect on the continuity of history and its relevance to contemporary issues. Borris's work encourages a dialogue between the past and the present, making Time After Time a poignant addition to the genre.



Time After Time is ideal for literary critics, historians, and general readers alike, who seek a novel that offers more than just a journey through time-it invites a deeper contemplation of our historical roots and their lasting impact on our identity and choices.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris discovered her passion for writing in middle school, a pursuit that has defined much of her life. She attended a community college in Elgin, Illinois, and briefly studied English at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, before a friend's illness cut her studies short. Despite this setback, Susan's dedication to writing never wavered, culminating in her first novel, Lost Identity which highlighted her potential as a storyteller.



Her writing, characterized by emotional depth, realism, and intensity, engages readers by creating immersive worlds and relatable characters. Susan's creative process is unique-she finds the background noise of a television essential for concentration. This method has been part of her routine ever since a high school English teacher encouraged her to embrace and preserve her distinct writing style.



Now residing near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan balances her time between writing, gardening, and enjoying life with her family and her golden retriever, Murphy. The personal trials she has faced have deeply influenced her perspective on life and her writing. For Susan, writing is more than just a profession-it's a source of joy and an integral part of her legacy, offering both an escape and a way to connect with her readers.

