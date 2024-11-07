KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend
MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.70 per share on its common stock, payable on Dec. 3, 2024 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2024.
About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the Electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.
