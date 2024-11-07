Clarios' Rebecca Conway Honored With MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Leader Award At AAPEX 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Award recognizes Conway's commitment to advancing inclusion and diversity within the automotive aftermarket

Clarios celebrates initiatives that empower women and promote inclusivity across the

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios

announces that Rebecca Conway, Vice President of U.S./Canada Aftermarket Marketing, has been awarded the 2024 MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Leader Award. Presented at the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, this award highlights Conway's dedication to advancing inclusion and diversity initiatives within Clarios and the automotive aftermarket sector.

The MEMA inclusion and diversity Leader Award celebrates professionals making meaningful progress in fostering inclusion and diversity across the industry. Conway's initiatives, particularly her leadership in launching a women's group at Clarios in 2024, underscore the company's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment. Her active involvement with MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, Women in Auto Care, and Women in the Global Battery Industry further illustrates her dedication to inclusion and diversity efforts industry-wide.

"Receiving this award is an honor," said Rebecca Conway. "Building spaces where women and underrepresented groups feel empowered to pursue their goals is essential to the future of our industry. I look forward to continuing this work and encouraging more voices and perspectives within the aftermarket."

Clarios is dedicated to supporting diversity and equity initiatives, fostering a corporate culture that promotes growth through inclusion, collaboration, and innovation.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company

