The Rural Municipalities Of Alberta Elect New Leadership And Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) elects a new President, Vice President, and District Director to its Board of Directors to advance RMA's mission and advocate for rural communities.

Nisku, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rural Municipalities of Alberta announces Kara Westerlund, Councillor of Brazeau County, as the new President, following her election at the organization's annual Fall Convention.

Kara, who has served as the RMA's Vice President since 2017, brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to advocating for Alberta's rural municipalities. As President, she will advance the RMA's vision of strengthening rural Alberta through effective advocacy and ensure rural voices are heard and addressed.

“I'm truly excited to step into this position and guide the RMA forward,” Kara shared.“We have important work to do, but together, we are ready to tackle the challenges ahead. The solutions are here within our board, among rural elected officials, our administration, and the dedicated team at the RMA and their group of companies. By working together, we will move those solutions forward and make a meaningful impact for rural Alberta.”

Kara succeeds Paul McLauchlin, who has led the RMA since 2020, guiding the organization through pivotal developments for rural communities.“Kara is going to be an outstanding leader,” Paul shared.“She's not only a good friend of mine but also a true ally to rural Alberta. Kara brings a wealth of skill and experience, and I'm especially proud to acknowledge her as the first female President of the RMA-a significant milestone for our organization. With this dedicated team, we're well-positioned to continue growing and supporting rural Alberta. I'm grateful for both our past and our future, and I'm confident we're on the right path.”

Members also held elections for Districts 1, 3, and 4, based on the outcomes of the President and Vice President elections and the conclusion of current terms. These leaders will play a key role in representing their communities and working with RMA's leadership to address the evolving needs of rural municipalities across Alberta.

The 2024-2025 RMA Board of Directors is as follows:



Kara Westerlund, (Brazeau County), President

John Burrows (Woodlands County), Vice President

Jason Schneider (Vulcan County), District 1 Director

Amber Link (Wheatland County), District 2 Director

Josh Bishop (County of Wetaskiwin), District 3 Director

Karen Rosvold (County of Grande Prairie), District 4 Director Kevin Wirsta (County of St. Paul), District 5 Director

The RMA remains steadfast in its mission to empower Alberta's rural municipalities through advocacy, collaboration, and business services. With a blend of new and returning board members, the RMA will continue championing policies to promote sustainable growth and support effective local governance.

About the Rural Municipalities of Alberta

The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) is a trusted and independent association representing Alberta's 69 counties and municipal districts. Since 1909, the RMA remains committed to empowering rural municipalities with strong, effective local governance. Through dedicated advocacy and a suite of valued business services, including cooperative procurement, insurance, and group benefits through the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada and comprehensive coverage through RMA Insurance , we strive to strengthen and support rural Alberta. Learn more at rmalberta.com.

