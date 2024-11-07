Google India Partners With Meity To Empower 10,000 Startups Across 7 Cities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) India is solidifying its position as a global AI leader, driven by a thriving tech ecosystem and unparalleled talent pool.

A recent report by NASSCOM underscores this rapid growth, showing a 3.6X rise in generative AI startups since 2023.

This surge spans diverse sectors, from foundational AI models to practical applications, hinting at a major transformation in industries ranging from healthcare to finance.

To support this momentum, has joined forces with the of and Information (MeitY) Startup Hub, aiming to empower 10,000 Indian startups in their AI journey.

As part of this initiative, Google recently announced the launch of the“Google for Startups AI Academy India,” a dedicated program to provide resources, mentorship, and strategic support for budding AI ventures across the country.

Aligned with India's ambitious IndiaAI Mission, the program seeks to accelerate the development of homegrown, human-centered AI solutions that directly benefit Indian society.

Starting in November and running through December 2024, the AI Academy will host bootcamps across seven Indian cities: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Google has partnered with leading incubators and accelerators for the initiative, including Kerala Startup Mission, T-Hub & MATH, IHFC-IIT Delhi, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, SINE at IIT Bombay, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and IIMA Ventures.

The program offers a three-day, intensive bootcamp designed specifically for early-stage startups addressing key societal challenges in sectors such as healthcare, climate change, agriculture, education, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and public infrastructure.

By targeting these areas, the program aims to harness AI's potential for addressing India's unique needs, with a special focus on the creation of human-centered AI solutions.

This initiative is open to all Pre-Series A startups with a minimum viable product ready for deployment. Startups are encouraged to apply and take part in this ambitious effort to shape the future of AI in India.

Through these collaborations, India is steadily positioning itself as a trailblazer in AI, with government and private partnerships fuelling innovation and long-term growth across critical sectors.

(KNN Bureau)