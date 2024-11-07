Gaza/4 Field Hospital Provides 1600 Parcels To Khan Yunis Inhabitants

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- The Jordanian field hospital south of Gaza/4 on Thursday provided food parcels and assistance to families in need as part of Jordan's efforts to support family and brothers in the Gaza Strip."In coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, (1,600) food parcels were distributed for the second time through charities and bodies in the city of Khan Yunis, where they included basic materials such as rice and flour, as an aid to alleviate the difficult human suffering suffered by the people and brothers," said the hospital force's commander.The move is a result of the hospital's leadership's eagerness and interest in interacting with local community organizations in the Gaza Strip. This helps to support the hospital's humanitarian mission and duty and the field hospital's ongoing delivery of medical and therapeutic services to Gaza Strip residents.Charity organizations in the Gaza Strip, for their part, expressed their gratitude and admiration for Jordan's positions toward the brothers in the Palestinian territories and commended the Kingdom of Jordan's ongoing efforts and endeavors, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to support the people in the Gaza Strip and strengthen their steadfastness on their land.