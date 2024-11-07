INE Security Alert: The Case For Cybersecurity Training In Higher Ed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cary, NC, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, has launched an initiative calling on higher education institutions to incorporate cybersecurity training as a core element of their curricula. This initiative comes in response to increasing cybersecurity threats that affect both national security and personal privacy. This underscores the urgent need for hands-on training alongside theoretical knowledge traditionally offered in colleges and universities; preparing the next workforce for real world scenarios.

Incidents, including the 2023 MOVEit cyberattack that impacted nearly 900 educational institutions and the 2024 CrowdStrike outage that paralyzed the airline industry, emphasize the growing threat. A 2024 IBM report highlights a significant rise in the cost of breaches-up 10% to an average of $4.88 million-increasing the stakes for those looking to hire entry-level cybersecurity professionals.

This growing threat landscape is prompting a surge in student interest in college cybersecurity programs. From 2016 to 2021, cybersecurity program completions jumped from 10,013 graduates to 23,746, marking an annual growth rate of 19%, according to research from Gray Di . In light of the pressing need for students, educational institutions must prioritize cybersecurity training, especially for beginners, to equip students with essential hands-on practical cyberecurity skills.

Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, emphasized the importance of building a security-aware society:“Cybersecurity is everyone's responsibility. By integrating cybersecurity training into our education system, we empower young people to make safer choices online, protect their personal information, and even consider rewarding careers in cybersecurity. We need a well-trained workforce to navigate and secure the digital world we live in.”

The Growing Relevance of Cybersecurity Education

Incorporating cybersecurity education into higher education not only addresses the urgent shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals but also provides students across IT disciplines with practical knowledge and skills. The ability to recognize threats and take preventive actions benefits individuals and enhances national security by building a generation that is more aware of and prepared for cyber risks.

Proof Points: The Case for Cybersecurity Certification and Training

Successful partnerships emphasize the benefits of cybersecurity education:



Columbus State University : CSU, responding to Georgia's demand for up to 30,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals, partnered with INE Security to integrate its Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) certification into the NEXUS program. Since the collaboration began in 2019, 122 CSU students have completed the eJPT certification, achieving a 90% first-attempt pass rate. CSU's cybersecurity program now combines foundational IT knowledge with rigorous, practical applications, resulting in high employment rates for graduates-87% find cybersecurity roles within a month of completion.

FOUR18 Intelligence : Through its DEF3NSE system, FOUR18 offers live-fire cyber threat simulations, a pioneering approach that enables students to experience real-world cybersecurity threats in a controlled environment. INE Security's partnership with FOUR18 provides learners at every career stage with the ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practice, developing critical skills in threat hunting, data protection, and proactive cyber defense. This initiative sets a new standard in hands-on training by making a“real-time, real-world” training laboratory for future cybersecurity professionals. Virtually Testing Foundation : INE Security collaborates with VTF to provide interns with free access to INE's premium cybersecurity training resources, including hands-on labs and on-demand videos. VTF's mission to prepare individuals for cybersecurity careers aligns seamlessly with INE's goal of reducing the skills gap by equipping future technologists with industry-relevant certifications. VTF interns benefit from this no-cost access, allowing them to strengthen their skills and boost employability in a competitive job market.

To meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, institutions are increasingly collaborating with training providers such as INE Security. Through these partnerships, students gain access to specialized, industry-aligned cybersecurity courses that align with current workforce needs. Certifications offered by providers like INE Security are designed to cover a broad range of security disciplines, helping students gain hands-on experience and become proficient in critical security concepts.

Best Practices for Integrating Cybersecurity into Curricula

To effectively incorporate cybersecurity training in higher education, institutions should consider the following approaches:

Embed Cybersecurity Training in Core CurriculaCybersecurity education should not be limited to IT or computer science departments. Given the broad impact of digital risks, cybersecurity basics can be included in core courses across disciplines. Teaching students essential skills, such as recognizing phishing attacks or understanding cloud security, ensures that graduates are prepared to protect themselves and their organizations.Offer Entry-Level Cybersecurity Courses and CertificationsPrograms that offer cybersecurity training for beginners can make cybersecurity education accessible to all students. Entry-level certifications, such as those offered by INE Security, enable students to build a solid foundation and explore further specializations like network security or ethical hacking.Promote Practical, Hands-On Learning ExperiencesHands-on experience is vital for students to develop practical cybersecurity skills. Institutions can enhance cybersecurity education by providing access to labs where students can simulate penetration testing or explore ethical hacking in a controlled environment.Build Partnerships with Industry LeadersCollaborating with industry leaders like INE Security can help institutions develop relevant curricula aligned with current cybersecurity demands. Industry-aligned training and certifications provide students with the real-world knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Proactive Cybersecurity Education

As our world becomes increasingly digitized, cybersecurity education must become a priority for higher education institutions. Schools must equip students with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves and their communities from digital threats. By investing in cybersecurity training for beginners and promoting career pathways in information security, colleges and universities can play a critical role in shaping a more secure digital future.

For more information on INE Security's cybersecurity training and certification programs, visit INE Security .

About INE Securit :

INE Security is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT/IS industry. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE Security is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in a cybersecurity career.

CONTACT: Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 ...