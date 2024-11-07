Mercury Insurance And Los Angeles Kings Come Together To Spice Up The Season For Fans Inside And Outside Crypto Arena

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Activations Bring the Game Alive for Fans at the Game and at Home

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is making sure that no Los Angeles Kings fan is left behind this season, launching a wave of exciting new activations with big fan rewards that include game tickets and even a brand new home jersey. And for the first time, all of this happens for the fans inside Arena AND those watching at home.

"For Kings fans, being in Arena can turn into an unforgettable experience, full of emotion and amazing moments shared with family, friends or even the random person sitting next to you," said Erik Thompson, VP & CMO, Mercury Insurance. "We're thrilled to bring fans even closer to the Kings this season with new ways to connect, whether they're watching in the arena or from home."

Exciting New Activations Fans Can Look Forward to This Season:

Mercury Insurance Pro-Tip Trivia: A New Interactive Fan Game

This November, Mercury Insurance introduces

Pro-Tip Trivia, a dynamic, interactive trivia contest that will be available during all Kings home games. Fans attending the games live at

Crypto Arena and those participating from home will have the chance to compete in real time. Using a simple, user-friendly web-based app, fans will answer one multiple-choice question each game, centered on practical life tips. Correct answers will earn them a chance to win a premium Kings jersey.

To ensure everyone can be part of the action,

Pro-Tip Trivia

will have two winners per game - one selected from fans attending the game at

Crypto

Arena and one from those participating remotely. This interactive game is designed to bridge the gap between in-arena and at-home fans, allowing everyone to test their knowledge, feel connected to the live energy of the game and enhance their overall Kings game-day experience.

Get a Quote, Get Two Tickets, Give Two Tickets

Mercury Insurance is bringing back its popular

Get a Quote/Get 2 Tickets

promotion, with a generous new twist. Fans who complete an online auto insurance quote from Mercury will receive two tickets to attend a Kings game. But this season, Mercury is also giving fans the ability to make a difference - two additional tickets will be donated to the LA Kings Foundation, offering local individuals and families who may not have the means to attend a live game the chance to experience the thrill of Kings hockey in person. Fans can visit



to take part in this promotion.

"Our goal is to enhance the fan experience by offering exciting opportunities for everyone in Los Angeles to enjoy the energy and passion of Kings hockey - both in person and from afar," Thompson added.

About Mercury Insurance



Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED