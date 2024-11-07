Cipherlab Collaborates With Idscan To Enhance RS36 Mobile Computer With Veriscan ID Scanning Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VeriScan on the CipherLab RS36

VeriScan age verification and ID scanning app compatibility on the RS36 Mobile Computer greatly enhances functionality, usefulness for CipherLab customers

- Andy Sung, Senior Director of CipherLab Co, TAIWAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CipherLab, a pioneer in Automated Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions, today announces the seamless integration of its RS36 Touch Mobile Computers with the innovative VeriScan ID scanning and age verification software from IDscan. This collaboration equips businesses with an essential tool for efficient and reliable ID verification, enhancing security and operational efficiency across various industries.The CipherLab RS36 is renowned for its rugged design and high-performance capabilities, making it an ideal solution for environments such as warehouses, retail, and delivery.With the addition of VeriScan, users can now leverage the device's barcode scanning technology to not only scan, but also verify, IDs and passports with remarkable accuracy. Utilizing AI-driven barcode analysis, the integrated VeriScan software can detect approximately the majority of fake IDs, significantly reducing the risk of fraud.Key features of the VeriScan ID scanning application on the CipherLab RS36 include:- Creates an appends a visitor profile which is saved to the cloud- Creates a timestamped visit log- Allows for management of lists such as Banned, VIP, Chargebacks, etc.- Saves history which can be queried or exported to track fraud trends, create demographic reports- Instant data sync between devices to keep multiple locations and entrancesThese advanced features make the RS36 with VeriScan an indispensable asset for businesses in retail, grocery, wholesale, cannabis, nightlife, and hospitality sectors, where age verification and ID fraud prevention are critical."We are thrilled to partner with IDscan to deliver cutting-edge solutions for ID scanning and age verification," said Andy Sung, Senior Director of CipherLab Co., Ltd. "This integration empowers businesses to streamline their verification processes, ensuring both speed and security."Current CipherLab customers can easily enhance their devices by downloading the VeriScan app from the Google Play Store. For pricing and account setup, they can connect with their Value-Added Resellers (VARs). New customers interested in this powerful solution can submit an inquiry at IDScan.About CipherLabCipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) products and systems. Its mobile computers and scanners are seamlessly integrated into the operations of leading companies across logistics, retail, distribution, and healthcare, enhancing efficiency both onsite and on the go. With a worldwide presence, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, and maintains offices in China, the Netherlands, and the USA. The company is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information, please visit .About IDScanIDScan offers the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on ID fraud prevention, age verification, and access management for security and compliance. Across their suite of products, IDScan performs more than 15,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers. Including entities such as, AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, MRI Software, Simmons Bank, Dutchie POS, Gamestop, Hertz and more.

