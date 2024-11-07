Google Cloud Unveils New Initiatives To Empower AI Startups In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Google Cloud is committed to empowering artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India to drive innovation and growth, the tech giant said on Thursday, as it unveiled several new initiatives at an event here.

At its 'AI Startups Summit', the company announced several programmes and partnerships designed to accelerate the growth of AI startups in the country.

These programmes support early-stage AI founders by helping them build, grow, and gain customers for their solutions using Google Cloud.

“Google is committed to empowering AI startups to drive innovation and growth. These initiatives demonstrate our dedication to providing critical support and resources to early-stage founders, helping them build and scale successful AI-powered businesses,” said Dr Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Research, Google DeepMind.

The tech giant recently introduced the 'Emerging ISV Partner Springboard', a 12-week programme designed to supercharge growth for AI startups.

Early-stage founders will receive increased support through the Google for Startups Cloud Programme, which will now provide $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, giving founders the runway to build and scale their vision.

AI-first startups will receive even greater support with $350,000 in credits, recognizing the increased computational demands of cutting-edge AI development, according to Google Cloud.

The company also announced that it is launching Startup School: GenAI, a comprehensive four-week immersive training programme designed to empower startups in leveraging the full potential of AI.

Google Cloud also announced a collaboration with DeliverHealth, a leader in healthcare clinical documentation to transform the way healthcare providers document patient care.

“Together, we aim to reimagine the future of clinical documentation, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

In the 'Global Google Cloud Summit' last month, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian shared his admiration for the innovation and resilience of startups leveraging AI and cloud technology to fuel transformative growth.