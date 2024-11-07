SOUL: A New Launchpad For Global Entrepreneurs In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUL Inauguration Led by Khalid

SOUL Inauguration Sheikh Khalid Al Mualla with Dr Hisham Safadi

Sheikh Khalid Al Mualla with Dr Hisham Safadi and Mr Johnson George

- Mr. Johnson M. George, General Manager of UAQ FTZUMM AL QUWAIN, UMM AL QUWAIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOUL (Startup One UAQ Launchpad) has officially launched as a dedicated incubator for tech-focused entrepreneurs in the UAE. Inaugurated within the Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ), SOUL is set to foster innovation and support high-growth startups ready to make an impact locally and globally. The grand opening was honored by the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of UAQ FTZ, and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Ibrahim Al Mu'alla, Director of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation.The initiative is designed to empower both local and international entrepreneurs by providing critical support to startups in high-impact sectors, such as AI, Blockchain, Fintech, EdTech, PropTech, Reg-Tech, and Robotics. SOUL's mission is to foster talent and enable entrepreneurs to establish and scale their businesses in the UAE and across the GCC.Positioned as a comprehensive support platform for emerging businesses, SOUL offers a robust range of services tailored to help startups succeed. These services include incubation, expert guidance from experienced mentors, opportunities for market access, MVP validation, and access to potential funding channels. SOUL is structured to support startups as they work toward growth within the UAE and the broader GCC region.“SOUL's objective is to create an innovation hub that nurtures startups in their journey to becoming key players in the UAE and GCC markets,” said Mr. Johnson M. George, General Manager of UAQ FTZ. "Our programs are structured to provide startups with the resources and guidance they need to navigate challenges, validate their models, and accelerate growth.” Beyond workspace and mentorship, SOUL connects entrepreneurs directly to investors and provides access to high-potential markets. The incubator's structured programs, including workshops, networking events, and pitch days, foster a collaborative environment where startups can refine their products and scale their businesses.Dr. Hisham Safadi, founder of UDENZ and a mentor at SOUL, praised the incubator's unique approach. "SOUL is different from other incubation programs because it offers targeted support to startups that already have an MVP or are seeking to validate their business models. This level of mentorship is invaluable for startups looking to scale quickly."About SOULThe launch of SOUL represents a key milestone in the UAE's strategic vision to become a global leader in technology-driven industries. SOUL is dedicated to advancing this mission by providing essential resources, a strong community, and structured support for high-growth startups. We are committed to reinforcing the UAE's position as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship and to empowering the next generation of high-impact startups.

SOUL Team

Startup One UAQ Launchpad (SOUL)

