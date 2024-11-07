Jaypee Greens Greater Noida Invites Golfers to Spectacular Night Golf Festival This November

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Greater Noida, 6th October 2024: Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida, is thrilled to announce the Night Golf Festival, a three-day extravaganza from November 5th to 7th, 2024, which will be inaugurated by cricket legend Kapil Dev. The event will see 350 golfers playing in the enchanting atmosphere of India's first Greg Norman-designed championship golf course.

With a rustic theme, the festival promises an exciting blend of golf, live entertainment, shopping, food, and fun, offering a complete experience for both residents and visitors. In addition to thrilling rounds of golf, the festival will feature live music by Bollywood and English retro performers, shopping stalls for golf apparel and lifestyle products, and a display by the Liv & Learn Foundation (NGO). Attendees can enjoy delicious food and beverages at various counters and relax at Boomerang - the clubhouse, which provides an ideal setting for unwinding with friends and family. The event also includes fun games and a Golf Clinic for kids aged between 5 and 15 years.

Ms. Manju Sharma Ji, Managing Director at Jaypee Hotels Ltd shared her excitement: "The Night Golf Festival is an exciting opportunity to showcase Jaypee Greens as a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and families alike. It's about creating a unique experience where our community can come together, enjoy the sport they love, and have a great time with family and friends. We're proud to offer an event that blends the best of sport, entertainment, and lifestyle in a stunning environment."

Jaypee Greens Golf Course’s world-class facilities and serene surroundings have made it not only a golfer's paradise but also a preferred location for business meetings. The Night Golf Festival reflects the commitment to offering extraordinary events that cater to its community's diverse interests, blending sport with leisure in a relaxed and luxurious setting.





