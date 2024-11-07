Honasa Consumer Introduces Winter Skincare Ranges Across Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, And Dr. Sheth's

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th November 24: With the onset of winter, Honasa Consumer has launched a new range of moisturizing products across its brands-Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheth's for all skin types and concerns. This launch underscores Honasa's strategy of catering to "Needs Differing by Skin Types, Seasons, and Special Occasions," with a portfolio well-equipped to meet varied consumer demands. The new range also taps into rising demand, as moisturizing creams have grown more than 2X of the FMCG growth rate as per Nielsen highlighting the growing need for effective hydration solutions during colder months.



For consumers seeking the goodness of natural ingredients and toxin-free solutions, our flagship brand, Mamaearth, has launched two new Light Moisturizing Creams-Beetroot Hydraful and Vitamin C Daily Glow. These creams are lightweight, non-sticky, and safe for use on the face, hands, and body, with Made Safe Certification and dermatological testing ensuring quality and safety. For consumers seeking science-backed skincare, our active ingredients based brand, The Derma Co. has unveiled its Nia-Ceramide Deep Moisturizing Cream, combining powerful ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides to work effectively across all skin types, from dry to very oily.



Additionally, Dr. Sheth's, with power of natural and active ingredients, has launched new moisturizing creams with Kesar Kojic Acid and Vitamin C & Ceramide, offering 48-hour hydration while targeting pigmentation for normal to combination skin. Completing the winter range, Aqualogica, skin hydration brand under the Honasa Portfolio has launched the new Milk Fluid Moisturizers in three variants and these come in playful popsicle-inspired packaging, delivering deep, 48-hour moisture without feeling heavy on the skin.



Ghazal Alagh, Chief Innovation Officer & Co-founder, Honasa Consumer Limited "We understand that skin needs special attention during winter, especially with India's varied climate conditions. We at Honasa are focused on meeting the increasing consumer demand for hydration solutions by catering to diverse needs across skin types, seasons, and occasions. Our new moisturizer range across brands embodies this approach, with each product thoughtfully designed to provide effective, targeted care so consumers can find the perfect fit for their unique needs. With a commitment to sustainable and effective skincare, we are dedicated to serving all consumer types by delivering safe, high-quality solutions."



The winter moisturizer lineup from Honasa Consumer will be available at leading retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and the official websites of each brand. As the brand continues to grow its presence in the Indian personal care landscape, this launch reinforces Honasa's dedication to providing well-rounded, skin-friendly solutions that resonate with the diverse needs of its consumers.





About Honasa Consumer Limited



Honasa Consumer Limited is a purpose-driven brand house building the future of personal care and beauty. The company has created a portfolio of digital-first brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's and Staze, based on a customer insights-led innovation strategy. With more than 100,000 FMCG retail locations and a vast omni-channel distribution network that covers 18,000+ pin codes in India, Honasa's products are accessible to customers across 700+ districts across the country.

