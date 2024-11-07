Afghan Central Bank Delegation Attended AAOIFI Annual Conference In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Nov 7 (NNN-ANA) – A delegation from Afghanistan's central bank, attended the 19th annual on Islamic and finance, organised by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Institutions (AAOIFI) in Bahrain, according to a statement released by the bank, today.

The delegation was led by Noor Ahmad Agha, acting governor of Afghanistan's central bank. The two-day conference brought together nearly 300 representatives from various Islamic countries, the statement added.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Agha called on the AAOIFI, the Islamic Development Bank, and other relevant institutions, to support capacity-building, training initiatives, enhanced management, and the development of a sustainable, efficient, and resilient financial and economic system in Afghanistan.

The AAOIFI is an independent, international non-profit body, that sets standards for accounting, auditing, governance, ethics, and Shari'ah compliance in Islamic financial sector.– NNN-ANA