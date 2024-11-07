Family-Friendly Virtual Tours: American Expat Brings Loire Valley's Christmas Castles To Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo credit: Pascal Avenet

American expat Shannon Pratuch presents an exclusive look at the Loire Valley's châteaux, transforming French history into a magical Christmas experience.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American expat and content creator Shannon Pratuch of This French Life is bringing the magic of the Loire Valley's Christmas castles directly to families around the world with a family-friendly, virtual holiday tour series. Launching on November 7, 2024, this unique online experience invites viewers to explore France's most enchanting châteaux from the comfort of their own homes, capturing the wonder of French holiday traditions in high-definition, cinematic storytelling.

The "Let's Go to a Chateau!" series is free to watch and available on YouTube and Instagram .

Experience Christmas Like Never Before

As a longtime lover of French history and culture, Shannon has captured the wonder of the Loire Valley's holiday traditions with unprecedented production value. With exclusive tours filmed in 2023 and a return planned this December to document all-new themes, Shannon's series is perfect for sharing with family and creating holiday memories from the comfort of home. From grand fir trees adorned with thousands of lights to tales of queens and legends, each episode promises a sensory feast.

The Biggest Giveaway Yet

Shannon is hosting her biggest giveaway to celebrate this special launch on This French Life's Instagram channel @thisfrench. One lucky winner will enjoy a luxurious stay at the 5-star Château de Noizay, with meals and access to the Christmas Castle route. Runner-up prizes include exclusive Noël-themed gifts, making this a holiday event not to be missed.

Highlights of the 2024 Christmas Themes Include:

Château de Chenonceau: "A Porcelain Christmas" – In a remarkable collaboration with Maison Bernardaud, the château transforms into an elegant display of French porcelain art, featuring delicate table settings and floral scenes inspired by Catherine de' Medici.

Royal Château d'Amboise: "Christmas, Childhood Dreams" – Step into a kingdom of toys where princes and princesses of the past meet modern-day icons like Spiderman.

Château d'Azay-le-Rideau: "Christmas Delights" – An ode to gingerbread and holiday treats with fairy-tale settings and spicy-sweet aromas.

Royal Fortress of Chinon: "Christmas of Queens" – Celebrating the legacy of Eleanor of Aquitaine and Marie of Anjou with enchanting floral displays and a tribute to powerful women.

Château de Langeais: "A Setting of Lights" – A dazzling experience of candles, lanterns, and ethereal lighting effects set in a medieval fortress.

Royal City of Loches: "Hansel and Gretel" – Immerse yourself in the Brothers Grimm fairy tale with candy huts, witches' treasures, and interactive scenes.

Château et Jardins de Villandry: "Nature's Christmas" – Discover an enchanted forest indoors, where animals come to life amidst festive greenery.

Don't miss the premiere of this enchanting series, starting November 7, 2024, on YouTube. For more details about the series and the incredible giveaway, visit: .

About Shannon Pratuch and This French Life

Shannon Pratuch, an American living in France, has dedicated her channel, This French Life, to sharing the beauty and culture of her adopted home. Her Let's Go to a Château! series has captivated audiences worldwide, and this new holiday edition elevates her work to new heights. With family-friendly storytelling, stunning visuals, and the spirit of Christmas, Shannon's content promises to be a holiday favorite.



