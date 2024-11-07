(MENAFN) Moldova’s latest presidential cant be considered as “democratic and fair” because of the “widespread manipulation,” stated Dmitry Pselov on Tuesday, the Kremlin official.



During a press briefing in Moscow, Psekov censured Chisinau for not being able to offer sufficient votes for Moldovans living in Russia, which, as a result, made hundreds of thousands unable to elect.



Psekov stated that “We can assess these objectively. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens living in Russia, indeed, several hundred thousand, were denied the opportunity to cast their votes.”



“Unlike those Moldovan citizens working in European countries, a substantial portion of the population could not participate in the election. Naturally, this affected the outcome, calling the fairness of the process into question.”



Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova emphasized on the 9th of last month that Moldovan authorities assigned only 10,000 votes for two election booths in Russia, restricting the half-million-strong Moldovan diaspora’s contribution in the voting process.



Citizens of the breakaway Transnistrian area are likewise considered to have been prohibited from the election, as Psekov stated that Maldova has not applied a “constructive approach” to potential settlement attempts.

