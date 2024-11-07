WE Expands Into Malaysia Under Chase Advisors Brand

(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR-WE Communications has expanded into Malaysia through Avian WE subsidiary Chase Advisors, which has previously focused primarily on public affairs in the India market.



WE says the move is in response a\to a growing demand for regional communications and advocacy services across multiple industries, including consumer goods, finance, healthcare and technology. Chase service include policy advocacy and advisory, data and analytics, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications.



Says Kass Sells, WE's CEO of international,“Malaysia is a crucial for businesses expanding both regionally and globally. With Southeast Asia's expanding middle class, dynamic digital ecosystem, and strong economic ties between the United States and Malaysia, it's the perfect time to deepen our presence here and leverage opportunities for growth across the region.”



WE has existing South East Asia operations in Singapore, including its Watatawa corporate communications consultancy, as well as in India (under the Avian WE brand), China and Australia.



The new office will be led by Kanesan Veluppillai, managing director, Malaysia, and supported by a team of experienced communications professionals.



Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director for Asia-Pacific, and group CEO of Avian WE, added:“Due to the dominance of social media, mobile-first audiences and an appetite for hyper-localized content, businesses need a trusted partner to help them navigate an increasingly complex landscape.”

