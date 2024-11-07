Congress And Allies Only Spread False Narrative: Shaina NC

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena candidate for Mumbadevi Assembly seat on Thursday launched a no-holds barred attack on the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance partners – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), claiming that their barrage of false promises and poll planks would not find a connect with the masses in upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shaina NC, in an interaction with IANS, mocked the MVA partners for alleged flip-flops in the run-up to and said that the ignorance of public issues will only backfire at them.

"Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance first need to change their script as they first say that the scheme is wrong and then the next moment, they take it forward. They should stop spreading the false narrative and people must know the truth," she said.

Shaina's jibe at the Gandhi scion was in response to the latter's promise of Rs 3,000 monthly sops to state's women residents.

Notably, Eknath Shinde-led government is already providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, with the number of beneficiaries likely to be more than 2.25 crores.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally on Wednesday, pledged to provide Rs 3,000 monthly to the women in Maharashtra if the Congress is voted to power.

Shaina NC also poked fun at the election manifesto of Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' had no hope left.

"I welcome everyone's manifesto but this will be applicable after they win. Till now, 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' is losing and MahaYuti is winning,” she said.

When queried on issues surrounding the Mumbadevi constituency, from where she is contesting elections, she said that the biggest concern is underdevelopment of the region.

"Cluster development is the need of the hour. Every person needs sanitation, even the fire brigade can't go inside. So, everyone needs to work on it," she said.