Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Movie Maintains Winning Streak, Mints ₹153.75 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Singham Again collection Day 6 : Following the trail of how Ajay Devgn made a comeback 'again' his latest movie, Singham Again's also remained true to the title of the as it recorded a whopping ₹10.25 crore 'again' maintaining its earnings in crores.

According to tracker Sacnilk, the Rohit Shetty directorial performed well on its first five days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs153.75 Cr India net.

Singham Again collection

Singham Again's collection has been raking in crores. While the earnings saw substantial dips, the movie still managed to bag ₹10.25 crore on the sixth day, since its release.

The movie was released on a weekend, in November 1, during which it earned an average of ₹43 crore in the first two days. In the weekdays, however, the movie saw a dip in its earnings by 49.65 per cent on Day 4, and 22.22 per cent on Day 5.

Singham Again occupancy

Singham Again's steady earnings can be attributed to the high occupancies in theatres across Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. Ahmedabad recorded the highest occupancy of 30.75 per cent, with theatres being filled up to 55 per cent for the night shows. Meanwhile, Pune and Mumbai recorded an estimate of 22.25 per cent and 24.75 per cent respectively.

Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn as the relentless cop Bajirao Singham in another high-octane battle against crime.

In an interview with the ANI, the lead actor Ajay Devgn shared about how Singham Again was a comeback for him. The actor had been subject to criticism, and online trolls due to his previous films' underperformance.

“In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard,” Devgn was quoted as saying by ANI.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again draws inspiration from the Ramayana, featuring Singham as he battles the merciless terrorist Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor, in a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan).























