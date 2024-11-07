Voters With No College Degrees Favour Donald Trump Check Who Supported The President-Elect US Election Results 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Voters with no college degrees leaned towards Donald in the 2024 US Election while college graduates showed more support for Kamala Harris, according to a report by the BBC. Among voters without college degrees, 54% backed Trump while 44% chose Harris. On the other hand, college graduates preferred Harris by 57% compared to 41% for Trump.

In terms of age, younger voters aged 18-29 primarily supported Harris, with 55% for her and 42% for Trump. Voters aged 30-44 also favoured Harris with 51% while 46% chose Trump.

The trend shifted with older age groups; those between 45-64 years showed more support for Trump at 53% while Harris received 45% of the vote. Voters aged 65 and older were nearly evenly split, with Harris at 50% and Trump at 49%.

Racial demographics further highlighted voting preferences. A significant 86% of Black voters supported Harris, leaving just 12% for Trump. Among Hispanic/Latino voters, Harris received 53% of the vote while Trump garnered 45%.

Asian voters also leaned towards Harris, with 56% backing her and 38% favouring Trump. White voters, however, strongly supported Trump, with 55% voting for him and 43% for Harris.

Gender differences also influenced voter choices. Male voters preferred Trump, with 54% of men voting for him while 44% voted for Harris. In contrast, female voters leaned towards Harris, with 54% supporting her compared to 44% for Trump.

These exit poll figures, provided by Edison Research and the BBC, offer insights into the demographics that shaped the voting landscape in the 2024 US Election.