Pampa Energía Announces Nine-Month Period And Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/6/2024 11:07:06 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, 11/06/2024 / 16:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE)


BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in the Argentine electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, converted into AR$ at transactional exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener and TGS's adjust their figures for inflation as of September 30, 2024, which are expressed in US$ at the period's closing FX. The previously reported figures remain unchanged.

Third quarter 2024 ('Q3 24') main results[1]

14% year-on-year sales increase in Q3 24, reaching US$540 million[2] , driven by increased gas production in line with the last Plan Gas round, improved availability, dispatch and prices in power generation, and higher reforming volumes. These effects were partially offset by lower gas sales to industries and Chile, reforming prices and local petchem sales.

Operational KPIs in power generation and gas production outperformed during the winter peak demand

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q3 24

Q3 23

Variation

Power Generation (GWh)

5,951

4,985

+19

%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)

22.6

23.1

-2

%

Oil and gas Production (k boe/day)

87.5

80.4

+9

%
Gas over total production

94

%

94

%

-0

%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.4

4.7

-6

%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)

71.9

63.1

+14

%

Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton)

128

102

+25

%
Average price (US$/ton)

1,092

1,285

-15

%

Adjusted EBITDA[3] was US$279 million in Q3 24, 14% higher than Q3 23 , mainly explained by increased deliveries under Plan Gas, power generation and our stakes at Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur ('TGS'), offset by petrochemicals and operating costs.

Net profit to the Company's shareholders of US$146 million, a 4% decline from Q3 23 , due to lower gains from financial securities and lesser devaluation over the monetary active position in AR$, partially offset by lesser financial expenses and income tax, and improvements in the operating margin.

Net debt decreased US$150 million vs. June 2024 to US$539 million, the lowest amount and ratio in the last 8 years, explained by the operating cash flow of core businesses and improved collections.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2024 and December 2023, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 09.30.2024

As of 12.31.2023

AR$

US$ FX
970.5

AR$

US$ FX
808.45

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

2,499,436

2,575

2,056,974

2,544

Intangible assets

94,114

97

77,898

96

Right-of-use assets

12,153

13

17,259

21

Deferred tax asset

101,466

105

2

0

Investments in joint ventures and associates

918,879

947

542,978

672

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

26,451

27

28,040

35

Other assets

1,722

2

349

0

Trade and other receivables

43,103

44

14,524

18

Total non-current assets

3,697,324

3,810

2,738,024

3,387

Inventories

231,400

238

166,023

205

Financial assets at amortized cost

77,881

80

84,749

105

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

750,900

774

451,883

559

Derivative financial instruments

108

0

250

0

Trade and other receivables

598,582

617

238,294

295

Cash and cash equivalents

322,011

332

137,973

171

Total current assets

1,980,882

2,041

1,079,172

1,335

Assets classified as held for sale

13,357

14

-

-

Total assets

5,691,563

5,865

3,817,196

4,722

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,092,655

3,187

1,943,736

2,404

Total equity

3,100,822

3,195

1,950,696

2,413

LIABILITIES

Provisions

183,254

189

119,863

148

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

71,282

73

44,614

55

Deferred tax liabilities

48,121

50

240,686

298

Defined benefit plans

40,976

42

13,172

16

Borrowings

1,368,963

1,411

989,182

1,224

Trade and other payables

49,286

51

37,301

46

Total non-current liabilities

1,761,882

1,815

1,444,818

1,787

Provisions

8,720

9

4,649

6

Income tax liabilities

199,094

205

14,026

17

Taxes payables

47,984

49

11,427

14

Defined benefit plans

12,148

13

2,695

3

Salaries and social security payable

29,187

30

15,537

19

Derivative financial instruments

2

0

191

0

Borrowings

305,312

315

181,357

224

Trade and other payables

225,170

232

191,800

237

Total current liabilities

827,617

853

421,682

522

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

1,242

1

-

-

Total liabilities

2,590,741

2,669

1,866,500

2,309

Total liabilities and equity

5,691,563

5,865

3,817,196

4,722

Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2024 and 2023, in millions)

Nine-month period

Third quarter

Figures in million

2024

2023

2024

2023

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

1,294,494

1,441

346,957

1,370

510,706

540

152,701

475

Domestic sales

1,086,342

1,207

285,892

1,117

437,156

465

131,583

409

Foreign market sales

208,152

234

61,065

253

73,550

75

21,118

66

Cost of sales

(831,719

)

(930

)

(209,953

)

(850

)

(344,291

)

(365

)

(92,014

)

(295

)

Gross profit

462,775

511

137,004

520

166,415

175

60,687

180

Selling expenses

(51,380

)

(57

)

(13,333

)

(51

)

(19,798

)

(21

)

(5,610

)

(17

)
Administrative expenses

(124,840

)

(139

)

(34,629

)

(133

)

(53,166

)

(56

)

(14,427

)

(44

)
Exploration expenses

(256

)

-

(1,772

)

(7

)

(89

)

-

(22

)

-

Other operating income

102,716

116

31,627

115

31,935

33

17,338

54

Other operating expenses

(63,966

)

(72

)

(18,079

)

(68

)

(20,912

)

(20

)

(10,704

)

(33

)
Impairment of financial assets

(48,912

)

(56

)

(415

)

(4

)

680

-

(116

)

(1

)
Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories

(18,578

)

(19

)

(324

)

(1

)

(18,436

)

(19

)

(1

)

-

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

94,331

101

14,044

42

62,437

62

5,474

8

Income from the sale of associates

5,765

7

486

1

-

-

486

1

Operating income

357,655

392

114,609

414

149,066

154

53,105

148

Financial income

4,095

4

1,090

4

2,086

2

662

2

Financial costs

(120,932

)

(137

)

(71,096

)

(283

)

(39,244

)

(43

)

(30,018

)

(95

)
Other financial results

99,806

114

95,794

392

36,945

40

40,333

138

Financial results, net

(17,031)

(19)

25,788

113

(213)

(1)

10,977

45

Profit before tax

340,624

373

140,397

527

148,853

153

64,082

193

Income tax

111,715

140

(20,437

)

(69

)

(9,451

)

(7

)

(13,350

)

(40

)

Net income for the period

452,339

513

119,960

458

139,402

146

50,732

153

Attributable to the owners of the Company

452,630

513

119,708

457

139,470

146

50,611

152

Attributable to the non-controlling interest

(291)

-

252

1

(68)

-

121

1

Net income per share to shareholders

332.8

0.4

87.5

0.3

102.6

0.1

37.2

0.1

Net income per ADR to shareholders

8,320.4

9.4

2,187.6

8.4

2,563.8

2.7

930.4

2.8

Average outstanding common shares1

1,360

1,360

1,368

1,368

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360.0

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360.0

Note : 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of September 30, 2023 and 2024.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: .

Information about the video conference

There will be a video conference to discuss Pampa's Q3 24 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here .

For further information about Pampa :

  • ...

  • -p

  • -p

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

[2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

