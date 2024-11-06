Pampa Energía Announces Nine-Month Period And Third Quarter 2024 Results



BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in the Argentine electricity and value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2024. Pampa's information adopts US$ as functional currency, converted into AR$ at transactional exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener and TGS's adjust their figures for inflation as of September 30, 2024, which are expressed in US$ at the period's closing FX. The previously reported figures remain unchanged. Third quarter 2024 ('Q3 24') main results[1] 14% year-on-year sales increase in Q3 24, reaching US$540 million[2] , driven by increased gas production in line with the last Plan Gas round, improved availability, dispatch and prices in power generation, and higher reforming volumes. These effects were partially offset by lower gas sales to industries and Chile, reforming prices and local petchem sales. Operational KPIs in power generation and gas production outperformed during the winter peak demand Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 24 Q3 23 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 5,951 4,985 +19 % Gross margin (US$/MWh) 22.6 23.1 -2 % Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 87.5 80.4 +9 % Gas over total production 94 % 94 % -0 % Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.4 4.7 -6 % Average oil price (US$/bbl) 71.9 63.1 +14 % Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 128 102 +25 % Average price (US$/ton) 1,092 1,285 -15 % Adjusted EBITDA[3] was US$279 million in Q3 24, 14% higher than Q3 23 , mainly explained by increased deliveries under Plan Gas, power generation and our stakes at Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur ('TGS'), offset by petrochemicals and operating costs. Net profit to the Company's shareholders of US$146 million, a 4% decline from Q3 23 , due to lower gains from financial securities and lesser devaluation over the monetary active position in AR$, partially offset by lesser financial expenses and income tax, and improvements in the operating margin. Net debt decreased US$150 million vs. June 2024 to US$539 million, the lowest amount and ratio in the last 8 years, explained by the operating cash flow of core businesses and improved collections. Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2024 and December 2023, in millions) Figures in million As of 09.30.2024 As of 12.31.2023 AR$ US$ FX

970.5 AR$ US$ FX

808.45 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 2,499,436 2,575 2,056,974 2,544 Intangible assets 94,114 97 77,898 96 Right-of-use assets 12,153 13 17,259 21 Deferred tax asset 101,466 105 2 0 Investments in joint ventures and associates 918,879 947 542,978 672 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 26,451 27 28,040 35 Other assets 1,722 2 349 0 Trade and other receivables 43,103 44 14,524 18 Total non-current assets 3,697,324 3,810 2,738,024 3,387 Inventories 231,400 238 166,023 205 Financial assets at amortized cost 77,881 80 84,749 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 750,900 774 451,883 559 Derivative financial instruments 108 0 250 0 Trade and other receivables 598,582 617 238,294 295 Cash and cash equivalents 322,011 332 137,973 171 Total current assets 1,980,882 2,041 1,079,172 1,335 Assets classified as held for sale 13,357 14 - - Total assets 5,691,563 5,865 3,817,196 4,722 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the company 3,092,655 3,187 1,943,736 2,404 Total equity 3,100,822 3,195 1,950,696 2,413 LIABILITIES Provisions 183,254 189 119,863 148 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities 71,282 73 44,614 55 Deferred tax liabilities 48,121 50 240,686 298 Defined benefit plans 40,976 42 13,172 16 Borrowings 1,368,963 1,411 989,182 1,224 Trade and other payables 49,286 51 37,301 46 Total non-current liabilities 1,761,882 1,815 1,444,818 1,787 Provisions 8,720 9 4,649 6 Income tax liabilities 199,094 205 14,026 17 Taxes payables 47,984 49 11,427 14 Defined benefit plans 12,148 13 2,695 3 Salaries and social security payable 29,187 30 15,537 19 Derivative financial instruments 2 0 191 0 Borrowings 305,312 315 181,357 224 Trade and other payables 225,170 232 191,800 237 Total current liabilities 827,617 853 421,682 522 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale 1,242 1 - - Total liabilities 2,590,741 2,669 1,866,500 2,309 Total liabilities and equity 5,691,563 5,865 3,817,196 4,722 Consolidated income statement (For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2024 and 2023, in millions) Nine-month period Third quarter Figures in million 2024 2023 2024 2023 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ Sales revenue 1,294,494 1,441 346,957 1,370 510,706 540 152,701 475 Domestic sales 1,086,342 1,207 285,892 1,117 437,156 465 131,583 409 Foreign market sales 208,152 234 61,065 253 73,550 75 21,118 66 Cost of sales (831,719 ) (930 ) (209,953 ) (850 ) (344,291 ) (365 ) (92,014 ) (295 ) Gross profit 462,775 511 137,004 520 166,415 175 60,687 180 Selling expenses (51,380 ) (57 ) (13,333 ) (51 ) (19,798 ) (21 ) (5,610 ) (17 ) Administrative expenses (124,840 ) (139 ) (34,629 ) (133 ) (53,166 ) (56 ) (14,427 ) (44 ) Exploration expenses (256 ) - (1,772 ) (7 ) (89 ) - (22 ) - Other operating income 102,716 116 31,627 115 31,935 33 17,338 54 Other operating expenses (63,966 ) (72 ) (18,079 ) (68 ) (20,912 ) (20 ) (10,704 ) (33 ) Impairment of financial assets (48,912 ) (56 ) (415 ) (4 ) 680 - (116 ) (1 ) Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories (18,578 ) (19 ) (324 ) (1 ) (18,436 ) (19 ) (1 ) - Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 94,331 101 14,044 42 62,437 62 5,474 8 Income from the sale of associates 5,765 7 486 1 - - 486 1 Operating income 357,655 392 114,609 414 149,066 154 53,105 148 Financial income 4,095 4 1,090 4 2,086 2 662 2 Financial costs (120,932 ) (137 ) (71,096 ) (283 ) (39,244 ) (43 ) (30,018 ) (95 ) Other financial results 99,806 114 95,794 392 36,945 40 40,333 138 Financial results, net (17,031) (19) 25,788 113 (213) (1) 10,977 45 Profit before tax 340,624 373 140,397 527 148,853 153 64,082 193 Income tax 111,715 140 (20,437 ) (69 ) (9,451 ) (7 ) (13,350 ) (40 ) Net income for the period 452,339 513 119,960 458 139,402 146 50,732 153 Attributable to the owners of the Company 452,630 513 119,708 457 139,470 146 50,611 152 Attributable to the non-controlling interest (291) - 252 1 (68) - 121 1 Net income per share to shareholders 332.8 0.4 87.5 0.3 102.6 0.1 37.2 0.1 Net income per ADR to shareholders 8,320.4 9.4 2,187.6 8.4 2,563.8 2.7 930.4 2.8 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,360 1,368 1,368 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360.0 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360.0 Note : 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of September 30, 2023 and 2024. For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: . Information about the video conference There will be a video conference to discuss Pampa's Q3 24 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please register here . For further information about Pampa :

-p -p [1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. [2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.' [3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1. SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.

