Council Welcomes Creative Industry Leaders To York

(MENAFN- Pressat) This week, York will welcome creative leaders from around the world as the city celebrates ten years of being a UNESCO City of Arts.

York is one of 26 cities globally to have won the City of Media Arts designation and the only city in the UK to hold the title.

The tenth anniversary coincides with the 14th annual Aesthetica Short Festival , which showcases and brings together the world's independent film, VR and gaming industry.

In addition, the city will mark this milestone with York's first-ever UNESCO , bringing together leading media arts cities from across Europe, including Braga (Portugal), Linz (Austria), and Oulu (Finland) to explore how UNESCO designation has driven cultural investment and sparked creative opportunities.

The festival, taking place in venues across the city from 6-10 November, will see attendees and participants from over 60 countries arrive in York, with industry leaders from world-famous organisations like the New York Times, Aardman and Ridley Scott Associates sharing their expertise through workshops and panel discussions.

Claire Foale, Interim Director of City Development, said:

“On behalf of the council, I'd like to warmly welcome delegates from across the world to York – a city that blends a rich sense of history with a forward-looking and innovative spirit, making it one of the UK's most exciting places for creative investment.

“We're delighted to have supported this year's festival through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, enabling Aesthetica to make cutting-edge culture accessible and open for all to enjoy.

“We're encouraging residents and visitors alike to get involved with the festival and enjoy the world-class talent and creativity on show in our city this week.”

