Texas De Brazil Raises Over $150,000 For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® In Successful Nationwide Fundraiser

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the nation's leading Brazilian-American steakhouse, proudly announces the results of its recent fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, held across its U.S. locations in August and September. Thanks to the generosity of guests and the dedication of Texas de Brazil's team members, the campaign raised more than $150,000 to help fund St. Jude's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Texas de Brazil donates over $150,000 to St. Jude after a two-month fundraiser in their restaurants.

Texas de Brazil presented St. Jude with a donation check of over $150,000 at its culmination event in Dallas, concluding its annual fundraising campaign, which takes place in all of its corporate US locations.

The fundraiser concluded with a celebratory event on October 26, bringing together Texas de Brazil's leadership, restaurant staff, and representatives from St. Jude to mark this milestone achievement. The evening included recognition of top fundraising teams, heartfelt thanks to the restaurant's guests, and a collective toast to the vital impact these donations will have for St. Jude families.

"We are beyond grateful to our guests and team members for their unwavering support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "With the funds raised, we are proud to help St. Jude advance its groundbreaking research and provide hope to families in need."

Throughout August and September, Texas de Brazil guests contributed to this effort while dining at locations nationwide, with 100% of donations going to St. Jude. This support helps ensure that families receiving treatment at St. Jude will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil , or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

