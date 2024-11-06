Mama’S Creations To Attend Upcoming Winter Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced that management will attend the Raymond James Small Cap Summit, the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, and the 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event in Winter 2024.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event.

Raymond James Small Cap Summit

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Location: Sonoma, CA

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

15 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1s Meetings Only

13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event

Date: December 11-14, 2024

Location: Park City, UT

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, said:“I am looking forward to connecting with new and existing institutional investors at these upcoming winter conferences to share the MAMA story and our roadmap for the next phase of profitable growth in our continued evolution as a company. Over the course of the past year, we have continued to position Mama's Creations to grow market share and fully realize our long-term growth potential in the expanding prepared food space as consumer preferences shift toward fresh, prepared meal options. In 2025 we believe our family of brands have significant opportunities to accelerate – both organically and inorganically – as we execute our vision to emerge as a dominant player in the prepared foods space and become the next $1 billion deli solutions provider.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at ... .

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“believe,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expect,”“anticipates,”“eventually” or“projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

