Bajaur's Water Crisis: A Grandmother's Hopes Shattered As Generations Struggle For Survival Amid Rising Water Scarcity

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur's Nawagai Tehsil, the small village of Nawa is home to Rukhsana Bibi, a 60-year-old woman who has spent half her life fetching water for her ten-member family. Though she dreamed that her five-year-old granddaughter would live a life free from the labor-intensive routine that defined hers, climate change and a worsening water crisis have turned that dream into a distant hope.

In recent years, Bajaur district has seen a drastic drop in groundwater levels. In 2020 alone, the water level fell more than 30 feet, impacting the lives of locals significantly. This sudden depletion hit Rukhsana's family particularly hard, making it nearly impossible to fulfill the basic water needs of her household.



Rukhsana's granddaughter, who she had hoped would spend her days at school, now joins her and her mother on daily treks to the spring. Together, they make multiple trips each day to gather enough water to meet the needs of their family, livestock, and small vegetable patch.

The nearest spring isn't far, but carrying 20-30 liters on her head transforms a ten-minute walk into an exhausting journey that spans hours. When trips increase to four or five times daily, Rukhsana says,“We have a big family-men, children, animals, vegetables-all of which need water. Our trips to the spring keep increasing, but neither the distance nor the work around water ever gets easier.”

The struggle for water has grown steadily worse with the effects of climate change. Rukhsana shares that her health has deteriorated: "I suffer from constant pain in my legs, head, and back, which makes it much harder to fetch water now.” She reflects on the irony that modern developments and conveniences have yet to reach her doorstep, noting that even a simple hand pump remains a distant dream in her 60-year life.

In 2021, Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources reported to the Senate that groundwater levels in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are rapidly declining. Among these, five districts, including Bajaur, are seeing critically low levels. Over the past decade, groundwater levels have dropped 25 to 74 feet, with Khyber experiencing the steepest decline, followed by Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Kurram.

The issue of water scarcity isn't limited to Bajaur. At a UN Water Conference in March 2023, it was revealed that two to three billion people globally face water shortages. In Pakistan, groundwater levels have fallen by 5% to 66% over the past six years. Some regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are already on the brink of exhausting their water supply.

Although Nawa is a beautiful and lush village, its residents, especially women, are burdened by the relentless task of fetching water. With a population of roughly 10,000, Nawa has no college, limited healthcare, and only one primary school for girls. The region's famous springs, once a natural beauty of Nawa, have dried up due to climate change, leaving just one remaining spring, which women must share with others in the area.

Some of Nawa's wealthier families have dug boreholes and installed solar-powered pumps, making them less reliant on the spring. But for families like Rukhsana's, water remains a daily challenge. Digging a well in Bajaur has become costly, with excavation depths reaching 300 feet and costs doubling as the water level drops. Tahir, a local well-digger, explains that in the past, 200 feet would suffice to reach water, but today, new wells must go deeper, requiring significantly more time and financial resources.

In the village of Kar Kani, also within Nawagai Tehsil, women face similar hardships, as large households require them to fetch water continually. With no electricity and limited health and educational facilities, locals rely on deep wells and hand pumps. However, many less affluent families must depend on wealthier neighbors who have solar-powered water systems. For 30-year-old Kulsoom, whose family shares a well with several other households, water is a constant source of stress.“I can't sleep; I get angry over little things. When I have to wash clothes, I need extra water, which takes up my entire day,” she says. Kulsoom adds that at times, wealthier families refuse their requests to collect water due to visiting guests, which only adds to the anxiety.

Dr. Saadia Khalid, a climate activist, highlights that drought has become more frequent in Bajaur, as climate change alters the rainfall patterns necessary to replenish groundwater. Rains that once fell slowly and consistently now arrive as brief, intense bursts that often lead to flash floods, with little benefit to the soil. In 2022 and 2023 alone, 85% of Bajaur's crops were lost to drought, prompting fears of food scarcity as well as water shortages.

To address water scarcity, the Billion Tree Tsunami Project was launched in 2015. Though it planted nearly 7.5 million trees by 2018, including eucalyptus-an efficient but water-consuming species-the project has had mixed results. Zakrullah Jan, an environmental science expert and a water and soil specialist with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Research and Development Department, says eucalyptus trees were chosen for their fast growth but absorb significant amounts of water. One eucalyptus tree can consume up to 56 liters daily, which has contributed to the decrease in groundwater levels in Bajaur and surrounding areas.

The population of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's most densely populated tribal district with around 1.25 million residents, is growing rapidly, leading to increased construction and reduced open ground, further stressing groundwater levels. Rights activist Shad Begum, who works on human rights issues in Upper Dir, explains that women are often the most affected by climate change and water scarcity. She calls on governmental and non-governmental organizations to educate locals on sustainable water use and conservation.

Water scarcity's mental health toll on women is a growing concern as well. Clinical psychologist Hafiza Zumar Malik from Peshawar notes that women experience elevated levels of depression due to their constant struggle for water. Malik emphasizes the urgency of addressing the water crisis, stating,“As long as water scarcity remains, it's difficult for these women to overcome their stress and depression.”

Environmental and hydrogeologist Tariq Shah from Buner states that Pakistan ranks third globally in groundwater extraction, which aggravates the water shortage in Bajaur. He warns that groundwater reliance has escalated as rain patterns shift, with most rainfall occurring in heavy, short spurts that fail to nourish the soil. Shah advocates for building rainwater ponds or reservoirs to store water for agriculture, which would help conserve clean and fresh water.

As water scarcity worsens, residents like Rukhsana Bibi are left wondering about the future. She fears her granddaughter's life will mirror her own-spent carrying the weight of water, with little hope of schooling or respite. Her dream of a better life for the next generation remains unfulfilled, as climate change and a lack of infrastructure continue to bind each new generation to a life centered around water scarcity.